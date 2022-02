Talroo is introducing job ad features that help companies reduce friction for both the recruiter and candidate by condensing the job seeker journey. In the current environment, companies are struggling to attract the right candidates from a labor pool that is more selective and demanding. As such, recruiters are looking for new ways to appeal to job seekers, beyond the increased incentives companies are now providing. Talroo is now offering enhanced job ads automatically, surfacing features like bonuses, healthcare, and flexibility in Talroo-powered job search results. Additionally, companies already using conversational AI platforms to help screen and schedule interviews at time of application will benefit from updated calls to action.

JOBS ・ 8 DAYS AGO