The Los Angeles Rams are the world champions of the NFL. And a big reason why is some of the major moves they have pulled off over the last couple of years. Not to dismiss their great draft picks from Round 2 on, but trading for Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel and Von Miller, among others, was HUGE! Even though the Rams have dealt away their first-round pick in every draft since 2017 and won't have another until 2024, the risk paid off. Is the ultimate success of this approach the kind of thing that could cause more NFL teams to mortgage the future and go for it?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO