Among the road/lane closures happening in Lafayette during the big construction push over the last couple of years, Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been right in the thick of it. From the reconstruction of the sound wall to closures near Ambassador's intersection with Dulles Drive and Eraste Landry Road, the busy roadway has been a huge part of the push to make roads across the Hub City safer and more driveable.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO