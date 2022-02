There has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases however, deaths remain high, Gov. Andy Beshear said this week. “For the most part, we have good news today. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Beshear. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

