ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the company now anticipates 100 million streaming subscribers in 2024 – well above a previous forecast of 65M-75M, after record ads in the fourth quarter and amid a rebranding of the company to Paramount – (officially ‘Paramount Global’ but the company prefers to be called just ‘Paramount’.) He said the company is already posting streaming results it didn’t anticipate until next January, and that it’s set to hit its 2024 subscriber target two years ahead of schedule in 2022. Bakish said CFO Naveen Chopra will give more detail on the tail end of a virtual investor...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO