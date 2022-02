COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – A father in Orange County is dealing with unbearable grief after his healthy, 17-year-old daughter died Friday morning from COVID, and he’s speaking out in hopes of saving others the same pain. Lee Stonum and his daughter, 17-year-old Kennedy, who tragically died from COVID. Feb. 11, 2022 (credit: Stonum Family) “Ah, the call we got at 4 a.m. was just that we needed to come right now,” said Lee Stonum. Stonum, an attorney in Orange County, rushed to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Friday morning to be at the bedside of his only child. “Took her off life support and she…and...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO