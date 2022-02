Call of Duty: Warzone still has a cheating and hacking problem. The problem isn't as prevalent as it used to be, and if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, the issue is hardly a major one. PC is a different story. Hackers and cheaters aren't ruining the game entirely, but they are certainly dampening the experience, especially at the higher levels where they tend to be placed by the game's skill-based matchmaking. That said, Raven Software is slowly but surely improving the situation, and now it's having a little fun at the expense of those who hack their game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO