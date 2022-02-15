ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Cheers’: Why Sam and Diane Were TV’s Original Will-They-Or-Won’t-They Couple

By TK Sanders
 2 days ago
Television viewers love the real-life romantic trope of “will they or won’t they” almost as much as television writers love to implement it for their characters. Classic television shows like Friends and The Office toyed with viewers for years, constantly building up chemistry between characters, just to pull the rug and delay the inevitable.

Quite frankly, people just love watching others fall in love, and a healthy dose of never-ending drama keeps viewers on the hook and storylines flowing. Television flirted the idea of “will they or won’t they” in some early sitcoms, but writers typically wanted their characters to fall in love hard and fast — then stay together forever. True love meant more than true drama; could you imagine Andy Griffith flirting mercilessly with a co-worker? Not until Cheers debuted in the 1980s did television writers really discover the elusive chemistry catnip of “will they or won’t they” romance.

Cheers creators knew that Sam and Diane would anchor the show

Creators of the iconic bar-based sitcom — a first for its time — acknowledged that the series included lots of supplementary characters, but that their intent was to build drama around a romance. They wrote Sam as a heartthrob with more charisma than brains; a person who needed the validation of women but secretly yearned for something more permanent. They wrote Diane as a hyper-intelligent foil to Sam, a woman who was out of his league but needed to smooth her edges in matters of the heart.

Sam needed to believe he could change for the better. And Diane needed to learn to judge less and appreciate more. Together, the pair (played by Ted Danson and Shelley Long, who shared tremendous chemistry, too) lit up the small screen. Everyone knew the pair deserved each other; but would they actually figure out the timing and make it work for real? And if they could, would they make each other better people because of it?

Sam and Diane made such a good television couple because each person struggled to give things up and compromise. The first few seasons of Cheers saw Sam and Diane move toward getting together and then move just as quickly toward breaking up. Every time they came close to figuring out what worked between them, one of them (usually Sam) did something to screw it up. Then, of course, the writers got to start from square one and retell the same entertaining story all over again with new hijinks and drama.

So did they end up together?

Long famously left the show at the peak of its popularity after season five, which answered the question of “will they or won’t they” pretty unequivocally. But even with the departure, fans still secretly pined for the Sam and Diane relationship to work. The audience’s infatuation to the relationship is a true testament to the strength of the writing.

The writers replaced Long with Kirstie Alley, who performed well, but never proved a real romantic possibility for Sam. His character loved Diane, and we’d like to think that she loved him, too; but in the end, it was just art imitating life. And sometimes in life people choose the difficult outcome, rather than the perfect one.

Even so, there exists a certain perfection in that decision, too.

Outsider.com

This ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Is Known for Her Role in ‘Cheers’

If you’re a fan of classic TV, you already know who this Blue Bloods character is. You recognize the face, the voice, and possibly her dancer’s legs. The fabulous Bebe Neuwirth portrayed Kelly Peterson on Blue Bloods. Peterson is the former inspector general for the NYPD who later became a prosecutor and then an attorney for the city. Neuwirth was a recurring character on Blue Bloods for nine episodes from 2013-19. She often met with NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck).
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Frank Pesce Appeared Alongside Andy Griffith in Two Episodes of ‘Matlock’

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Frank Pesce, a longtime actor who passed away from complications related to dementia earlier this month. The popular character actor has developed an immense Hollywood resume, over the years appearing in some of the most iconic films during his successful career. Some of these appearances include roles in Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, and 29th street.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Stars Tease Start of '90s Show Production: 'Red and Kitty, Teenagers, Grunge Rock... Let's Go!'

Red and Kitty are back in Point Place. Just days after Netflix unveiled the cast of That ’70s Show spinoff That ’90s Show, original series stars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red) are on set and sharing photos. “And we have started,” Rupp wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her pilot script and name plate, presumably from the inaugural table read. She posted the same photo on Twitter along with a different caption, writing: “Back again. The same but different. So fun.” Smith also shared a pic of his script on social media, his revealing the title of Episode...
TV SERIES
Andy Griffith
Kirstie Alley
Shelley Long
Ted Danson
Middletown Press

‘Lucy and Desi’ Trailer Promises Intimate Look at TV’s Powerhouse Couple

The unlikely partnership and enduring legacy of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz is at the heart of Lucy and Desi, a new documentary from director Amy Poehler. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video March 4. Touted as “an insightful and intimate peek behind the curtain” of the “remarkable...
MOVIES
Primetimer

TV has never topped the original will-they, won’t-they couple -- Sam and Diane from Cheers

The versatility of Ted Danson and Shelley Long "gave every episode of the show an unpredictable, electrifying quality," says Emily VanDerWerff. "At the core of the series is the question at the core of many great love stories: Can these two people make each other better? And will either of them change enough to benefit the other person? Relationships are about give and take, and neither Sam nor Diane was particularly good at giving anything up. The strength of this relationship is most evident across the series’ first two seasons, which are among the best seasons of TV ever made. As Sam and Diane inevitably move toward getting together then just as inevitably move toward breaking up, Cheers underscores how good they are together and how tragically inept they are at figuring out how to maximize what works about their pairing. Every time they come close to solving these core issues, one of them (usually Sam) does something to screw it all up."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Want a Spinoff Show About Helen’s ‘Backstory’

Only seven episodes remain for “Ozark” in 2022. The hit Netflix show will be wrapping things up sometime this fall, but they will be doing so without Helen Pierce. As you fans know, Helen was taken care of at the end of Season 3, so she will not be competing with the Byrdes in the final seven episodes of the program. However, “Ozark” fans want a spinoff show about Helen’s “backstory.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘That ’90s Show’ Is Already Bringing Back the Nostalgia and It Hasn’t Even Aired

That ’90s Show picks up two decades after That ’70s Show introduced audiences to the alternative teens of Point Place, Wisconsin. The much-anticipated sequel series reunites original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Airing in 1998, That ’70s Show followed teenager Eric Forman and his gang of rock-loving, pot-smoking friends. The show launched the careers of actors such as Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Laura Prepon, and Ashton Kutcher.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

'Sanford and Son' at 50, 'double-edged' Black sitcom pioneer

When Demond Wilson heard that Redd Foxx was going to star in a TV sitcom, the actor brushed it off as a joke.Foxx was a killer stand-up comic, with a trademark raunchiness that Wilson figured to be a nonstarter for the timid broadcast networks that were television in 1972. It was the eve of cable, and the rise of streaming was decades away.“It would be like bringing a dog to a cat party,” is how Wilson described the notion of Foxx invading TV in a recent Associated Press interview.But the comedian cleaned up his act for the small screen,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Was Aunt Bee Star Frances Bavier’s Net Worth at Time of Death?

Fans of the hit CBS American family comedy television series, “The Andy Griffith Show” surely remember Frances Bavier’s character, Aunt Bee. Before her death in 1989, Frances Bavier warmed the hearts of millions with her role in the show as Andy and Opie Taylor’s aunt. But at the time of her passing, how much was the actress and theater star worth? Well folks, lets get into it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

