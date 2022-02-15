‘Cheers’: Why Sam and Diane Were TV’s Original Will-They-Or-Won’t-They Couple

Television viewers love the real-life romantic trope of “will they or won’t they” almost as much as television writers love to implement it for their characters. Classic television shows like Friends and The Office toyed with viewers for years, constantly building up chemistry between characters, just to pull the rug and delay the inevitable.

Quite frankly, people just love watching others fall in love, and a healthy dose of never-ending drama keeps viewers on the hook and storylines flowing. Television flirted the idea of “will they or won’t they” in some early sitcoms, but writers typically wanted their characters to fall in love hard and fast — then stay together forever. True love meant more than true drama; could you imagine Andy Griffith flirting mercilessly with a co-worker? Not until Cheers debuted in the 1980s did television writers really discover the elusive chemistry catnip of “will they or won’t they” romance.

Cheers creators knew that Sam and Diane would anchor the show

Creators of the iconic bar-based sitcom — a first for its time — acknowledged that the series included lots of supplementary characters, but that their intent was to build drama around a romance. They wrote Sam as a heartthrob with more charisma than brains; a person who needed the validation of women but secretly yearned for something more permanent. They wrote Diane as a hyper-intelligent foil to Sam, a woman who was out of his league but needed to smooth her edges in matters of the heart.

Sam needed to believe he could change for the better. And Diane needed to learn to judge less and appreciate more. Together, the pair (played by Ted Danson and Shelley Long, who shared tremendous chemistry, too) lit up the small screen. Everyone knew the pair deserved each other; but would they actually figure out the timing and make it work for real? And if they could, would they make each other better people because of it?

Sam and Diane made such a good television couple because each person struggled to give things up and compromise. The first few seasons of Cheers saw Sam and Diane move toward getting together and then move just as quickly toward breaking up. Every time they came close to figuring out what worked between them, one of them (usually Sam) did something to screw it up. Then, of course, the writers got to start from square one and retell the same entertaining story all over again with new hijinks and drama.

So did they end up together?

Long famously left the show at the peak of its popularity after season five, which answered the question of “will they or won’t they” pretty unequivocally. But even with the departure, fans still secretly pined for the Sam and Diane relationship to work. The audience’s infatuation to the relationship is a true testament to the strength of the writing.

The writers replaced Long with Kirstie Alley, who performed well, but never proved a real romantic possibility for Sam. His character loved Diane, and we’d like to think that she loved him, too; but in the end, it was just art imitating life. And sometimes in life people choose the difficult outcome, rather than the perfect one.

Even so, there exists a certain perfection in that decision, too.