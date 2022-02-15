ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Skin Care and Beauty Tips to Help You Survive Winter

ABC Action News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter weather can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Between all the dry, chapped and cracked skin, and frizz or damaged hair, this is the time of year to pay extra attention to self-care...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ashe County's Newspaper

Simple Self-Care Tips You'll Love

(Family Features) When easing into a new year, many experts encourage more self-care. From paying more attention to your mental health to pampering yourself from head to toe, now is the perfect time to start showing yourself a little extra love. Make time to decompress. The past year shows that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Types#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#Beauty Fashion Expert
Telegraph

The only 6 beauty products you actually need for good skin and hair

Think back to March 2020 and the shift to living a life locked down knocked us for six. Not only did we have to learn to live with (embrace, even) greys and grown-out locks, but we were faced with all kinds of new grooming conundrums – how to spruce up for Zoom and concentrate on eye make-up, for instance.
HAIR CARE
Hello!

Self-Care Items to Get You Through Winter

The winter months following Christmas and the New Year can be brutal. January is generally okay because you're still coming off of the high of the holidays. February and March can feel like a freezing abyss. When the lack of Vitamin D gets you down and there are one too many snowstorms, here are a few items that can keep you warm and fuzzy throughout the winter months. Your home can feel like a shelter and a place of comfort.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
ABC Action News

Winter Wellness Finds with Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some winter wellness finds!. Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. TicTac launched limited-edition packs featuring messages to inspire consumers to share positivity, kindness and connect with others. The Secret Aluminum Free...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

I’m A Beauty Founder & This Is What My ‘Conscious’ Skin-Care Routine Looks Like

When Priscilla Tsai launched her skin-care brand in 2015, she didn't set out to just create effective products. She knew that having healthy, functional skin has both physical and psychological effects on our overall well-being. Ever since then, Cocokind has provided its customers with gentle, botanical-forward products that not only work, but also aim to make you feel good, both inside and out. Tsai believes in this beauty philosophy deeply, and you can see it through her own conscious skin and makeup routine. The following interview was told to Sara Tan and has been edited for length and clarity.
SKIN CARE
TheDailyBeast

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation Gives You Perfect 10 Skin

I’ve long been a champion of Charlotte Tilbury. I first fell in love with this celeb-loved British makeup brand when I tried out their crazy-popular nude lipstick called Very Victoria, but have remained a devoted fan because of their other incredible products, including their super-hydrating, anti-aging Magic Cream and their shimmery, glow-inspiring eyeshadow palettes.
MAKEUP
ABC Action News

VIT-IV Hair Vitamin Infusion

What would YOU do, IF you worked at a huge BEAUTY company, invented a game-changing HAIR product, pitched it to the bosses each year, only to be REJECTED and told your product was “TOO GOOD!!!!” That IF they manufactured this “TOO GOOD” product, it would HALT the sales of ALL their other products Would you leave the company, so the rest of us could benefit from this “TOO GOOD” hair creation? Let’s find out! Joining us is Patty Goodie the co-founder of VIT-IV.
HAIR CARE
ABC Action News

Anthropologie recalls Anecdote candles due to fire hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said some candles sold at Anthropologie are recalled due to fire and laceration hazards. More than 19,000 Anecdote autumn glass double-wick candles are recalled after the company received reports about them flaming up and then breaking apart. No injuries have been reported, but the company...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

“Spring Clean” Your Finances

The majority (64%) of Americans typically abandon their New Year’s resolutions [psychnewsdaily.com]within the first month, so it’s no surprise that consumers may benefit from some advice on how to get their 2022 budgets back on track. Finance expert, author and founder of The Fiscal Femme, Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, shares tips and tricks to regain better budget habits, especially as inflation continues to surge.
BUSINESS
Vogue Magazine

18 Makeup Organizers to Help You Declutter and Simplify Your Beauty Regimen

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best makeup organizer will do wonders for even the most extensive cosmetic collections. As much as I try to live a minimalist life, I always find my bathroom shelves and cabinets looking more like a mini Sephora after an earthquake rather than the clutter-free, pristine powder room I aspire to have. I’ve pondered getting rid of everything, but for some reason, I feel the need to have an assemblage of highlighters, lipsticks, and mascaras at all times. So to keep my arsenal of cosmetics neat and tiny, I rely on a few beauty organizers.
MAKEUP
ABC Action News

The Travel Mom Explores Vacation Rentals

One of the most popular ways to vacation these days is by renting a vacation home, Our friend, Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, shares some important info about how to choose the right type of home for your family. You can find out more information at www.vacasa.com or visit the...
TRAVEL
MedicineNet.com

Which Salt Is Good for High Blood Pressure?

Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
NUTRITION
Chattanooga Daily News

Mom is warning parents about a rare condition that affects babies after her baby son had to be rushed to the ER and almost lost his toe

A mother is warning parents about a condition after her infant had to be rushed to the ER. It was a shocking experience for the mom who had to admit her 5-month-old son after a single strand of hair got wrapped around one of his little toes tightly. The strand, in turn, restricted blood flow to his toe. The baby had to be admitted last night to the hospital because circulation was not improving and there was risk of losing his toe. He had a total of 12 Nurse Practitioners, Pediatricians and Surgeons look at it and they tried to find the hair.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy