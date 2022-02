Carnival Cruise Line has announced an update to their deployment schedule and two more cruise ships will be leaving the fleet this year. Carnival Sensation will no longer restart cruises with Carnival. In addition, Carnival Ecstasy will sail her final cruise with Carnival Cruise Line on October 10, 2022. These changes will leave Carnival with just two Fantasy class ships, down from eight that the cruise line had in operation before the pandemic.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO