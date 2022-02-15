ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Stuart, Iowa Man carrying a Knife and holding a Child as Hostage facing Multiple charges

By Tom Robinson
 2 days ago
(Stuart) A Stuart, Iowa man wielding a knife, slashing tires, and threatening people face multiple charges in Adair County.

At around 3:27 p.m. on Monday, Stuart Police Officers responded to witness reports of a man carrying a one-year child as a hostage, chasing people with a knife, and slashing tires in the 600 block of SW 7th Street. Officers entered the mans’ apartment and found him holding the child and refusing to follow commands.

A Stuart Police Officer convinced the suspect, identified as Hunter Davis Vanwyk, to sit down on a couch in the apartment. The Officer and Adair County Deputy secured the man’s hands while a third Deputy removed the child from his grasp. The child was not injured. Authorities took Vanwyk into custody and transported him to the Adair County Jail.

Authorities charged Vanwyk on two counts of harassment 1st degree, domestic abuse assault, child endangerment, and going armed with intent.

Deputies from the Adair and Guthrie County Sheriff’s Offices, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted the Stuart Police Department.

Criminal charges are merely allegations supported by probable cause. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty by their peers in a court of law.

Before the above incident, Stuart Police were preparing a search warrant in the 600 blk of SW 6th St. on Skeet Weston Miller of Stuart for domestic abuse assault impeding the flow of air/blood, harassment 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, and willful injury-causing bodily injury.

Officers noticed Miller’ser’s bicycle had left the residence whichMiller’ser’s only means of transportation. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Officers locaMiller’ser’s bicycle at a residence in the 200 block of N. Western St. Officers from several law enforcement agencies responded to secure the scene. Officers discovered that Miller was hiding in a garage on the property. Miller came out upon request and was taken into custody on the arrest warrants without incident.

