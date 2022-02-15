Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says Brian Allen Christensen, 34, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on Monday to 120 months in prison for Receipt of Child Pornography. His term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents Christensen was found guilty by a trial jury on September 21, 2021.

In 2018, the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an undercover operation and identified a computer in Council Bluffs that shared images and videos using the Peer-2-Peer program. Iowa Internet Crimes against Children took over the investigation and found evidence Christensen had regularly searched for child pornography as early as February 2013.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Nebraska State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children section investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.