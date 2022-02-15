ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HERMES GOES METRO WITH THE NEW "THE ROCK" BAG

billionsluxuryportal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHermes unveils a new men's must have luxury accessory at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.. The Birkin bag has been the luxury must have accessory for women for years and now men are...

www.billionsluxuryportal.com

Related
glamourmagazine.co.uk

This is the new Mulberry bag the entire GLAMOUR team are lusting after

Mulberry bags are, and will always be, iconic. The brand is the perfect middle-ground designer that manages to remain luxurious all while being that little bit more accessible to everyone, so it’s no surprise that Mulberry bags are so popular in and amongst the fashion crowd - especially when purchasing one doesn’t make you feel like you need to remortgage afterwards.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Telfar Drops All-New Round Circle Bag in "Black"

Telfar TV debuted the label’s New York Fashion Week show last night, and in that was a new bag style that’s captured the attention of Telfar Clemens‘ die-hard audience. Dubbed the Round Circle Bag, the piece is Telfar’s most expensive accessory to date retailing at $567 USD, but that shouldn’t stop the fashion crowd from making this the next it-bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Crocs Goes Bold With Karol G in New Punk Rock Clog Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Crocs is shooting to new heights—literally, thanks to a new collaboration with Karol G. The comfortable shoe brand has tapped the Colombian musician as its designer and muse for a duo of new foam clogs. Karol G models both in the accompanying campaign, paired with ensembles that include bold colors, sheer textures and plenty of edgy prints signature to her own style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs) The duo includes a red take on...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Mansur Gavriel's New Bucket Bag Is Inspired by Lilies

Mansur Gavriel is releasing a new bag dubbed the Lilium. Inspired by the lily flower in nature and paintings, it serves to evoke the beauty of an opening bud. The design pays tribute to the flower’s sculptural and delicate features through the infusion of buttery calf leather and shiny spazzolato. With an easy drawstring closure, the bag retains its shape while sitting comfortably against the user’s body. The silhouette arrives in two sizes — large and regular. The regular Lilium Bag comes in “Dahlia,” “Mint,” “Caramel” and “Crema” colorways, and is created to accommodate an iPad alongside other essentials. Meanwhile, the Large Lilium Bag boasts “Black/Flamma,” “Bianca” and “Caramel” hues, with enough room to fit a 13-inch laptop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
petapixel.com

Peak Design Launches Several New Travel Bags

Peak Design has released 15 new Travel bags in both new sizes and colors including backpacks, pouches, and duffels. The San Francisco-based and environment-conscious accessory brand says that regardless of the type of travel plans one has, no two trips are the same, which is what sets Peak Design apart from the competition as it claims its Travel bags can adapt to the ever-changing needs of its users.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

The Best New February Makeup Launches to Invite Into Your Beauty Bag

Now that the year is well underway — January was a dress rehearsal for the rest of the months, right? — it's time to really start assessing what you may need in your makeup kit for the rest of winter and start of spring. February is the time to get shopping, because a huge number of irresistible new products are landing on shelves this month, and we're prepared to help you narrow it down to the ones you really can't do without.
MAKEUP
hot969boston.com

Twitter Reacts To Telfar’s Price Change For New Bag Release

Customers are not happy after learning about the new price of Telfar’s circle bag. The “Circle Bag” which comes in a signature black crossbody retails for $567, which is $310 more than the largest shopping bag they offer. Frequent buyers of the brand are frustrated at the...
APPAREL
luxurylaunches.com

Lucky Youtuber bought a lost shipping container for $7000 and ended up with ‘$55,000 of designer goods’ including Louis Vuitton bags, Hermes jewels, and a lot more

HopeScope is the account of Hope, who often shares her bargain hauls on her YouTube channel. In one of her latest videos, she spent around $7000 on a lost shipping container at the auction house Erkelens & Olson. The lost shipping container was marked as ‘high end and claimed to contain thousands of unclaimed designer goods. While uncovering the lot, Hope seemed a bit hopeful to have bagged the designer treasure of dreams. In the video, Hope said, “This is either going to be a complete waste of money or the coolest thing I ever bought.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera wows in vinyl floral suit for romantic post with fiancé Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera embraced the spirit of Valentine's Day with a romantic shoot featuring fiancé Matthew Rutler she shared on social media. The singer shared a series of pictures from her 41st birthday party, with a sign that read: "XTINA XLI" in the background. The couple stood with a huge bouquet of flowers as he embraced the singer, who was dressed in a spectacular outfit.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Tony Beets Has To Move the Jasmine B Without a Scratch To Cash in $1M Offer

While most of the time on Gold Rush Tony Beets tries to make money from digging into the earth and bringing out gold, he has a new plan. One valuable asset that Beets and his family crew own, is the Jasmine B. A boat that can be used to ship material, items, and more through waterways. Basically a ferry boat more or less. Well, it turns out, someone wanted to buy the Jasmine B. An offer of a million dollars, and they can’t risk damaging the boat. It ain’t an easy task when the boat isn’t even in the water.
ECONOMY

