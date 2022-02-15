HERMES GOES METRO WITH THE NEW "THE ROCK" BAG

Mansur Gavriel is releasing a new bag dubbed the Lilium. Inspired by the lily flower in nature and paintings, it serves to evoke the beauty of an opening bud. The design pays tribute to the flower’s sculptural and delicate features through the infusion of buttery calf leather and shiny spazzolato. With an easy drawstring closure, the bag retains its shape while sitting comfortably against the user’s body. The silhouette arrives in two sizes — large and regular. The regular Lilium Bag comes in “Dahlia,” “Mint,” “Caramel” and “Crema” colorways, and is created to accommodate an iPad alongside other essentials. Meanwhile, the Large Lilium Bag boasts “Black/Flamma,” “Bianca” and “Caramel” hues, with enough room to fit a 13-inch laptop.
