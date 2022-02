It's time to put the kettle on, because a new study has found drinking tea can help us get over the mental effects of the pandemic. According to research from the Tea Advisory Panel (TAP), 57% of British tea drinkers said a cup of tea at work helps them connect with colleagues, while 22% added they miss tea breaks in the office when working from home. We know that our favourite beverage comes loaded with antioxidants, but this research highlights that tea drinking could also aid relaxation and lower stress.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO