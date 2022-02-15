Youth Basketball Coaches Showing Off Their Skills in County Tournament

Flyer for Cullman County Youth Basketball Coaches Tournament on February 19th at Holly Pond High School.

The Cullman County Youth Basketball League will have its inaugural Cullman County Youth Basketball Coaches Tournament on February 19th at Holly Pond High School. Games tip-off at 11 AM.

The coaches tournament is open to all schools that participate in the youth league, and eligible players include coaches, assistant coaches, and youth basketball officers. The tournament started three years ago at Holly Pond, just between the Holly Pond coaches, but due to COVID-19, they have not been able to host it. So this year, they decided to open it to all county schools involved in youth basketball.

Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. Concessions will also be selling burgers, walking tacos, nachos, and more. Additionally, they will be hosting a half-court shot several times throughout the day.

Schedule:

11 AM Game 1: Parkside Versus Good Hope 2

Noon Game 2: Vinemont Versus Hanceville

1 PM Game 3: Fairview Versus Holly Pond 2

2 PM Game 4: Good Hope 1 Versus West Point

3 PM Game 5: Holly Pond 1 Versus Winner of Game 1

4 PM Game 6: Winner of Game 3 Versus Game 4

5 PM Game 7: Winner of Game 5 Versus Game 2

6:30 PM Championship: Winner of Game 6 Versus Game 7