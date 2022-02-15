Caring for caregivers: Celebrating the team

Give me a break! The silent or maybe not-so-silent plea of anyone caring for a struggling loved one. As jobs go, the pay is nonexistent, the demands high, the worries endless. It’s what we do for and out of love. But it’s what we don’t do that may hurt us and our loved ones the most. When the caregiver weakens, the entire system collapses. In addition to high stress, what weakens caregivers are the missed doctor appointments, the time for self-care, the necessary breaks. A few hours of respite each week may sound small to some, but they can mean the world to those carrying the world’s weight on their shoulders. Enter Volunteers of America Colorado, a nonprofit organization with many programs serving the vulnerable in our state. Here in Berthoud, their Caring Companion program works to connect local volunteers with local caregivers to provide caregiver relief in the form of two-hour weekly visits.

BERTHOUD, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO