Here’s What You Missed Yesterday at the Winter Olympics

By Mary Omatiga
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and stream every event. Keep reading to find the highlights from yesterday’s coverage of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. For a look ahead at the live-stream schedule for this morning, afternoon,...

WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
HuffingtonPost

Adam Rippon Shreds Russian Olympic Doping Scandal With 2 Blistering Words

Former U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Monday slammed the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics as “a complete joke” following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow Russia’s Kamila Valieva to still compete despite a failed drug test. “Fuck...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
12news.com

Watch: Winter Olympics top moments on Tuesday, Feb. 15

BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program. Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:. The U.S. men's curling team, led...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics daily briefing: Norway add to medal haul

Today in a nutshell: The US men’s team make an unexpected ice hockey exit but American skiers claim a men’s slopestyle 1-2 as Norway continue to dominate the medals. Next up: There is freestyle skiing, ice hockey, curling and short track speed skating still to come today. Tomorrow: the finale of the Kamila Valieva show.
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat where...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here's the Latest Ranking and Where Team USA Stands

Team USA continued to add to its medal count at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but unfortunately they couldn’t secure gold in a few key events on Thursday in Beijing. The United States had a shot to win a gold medal in women’s hockey, but they fell to Canada in the contest, leaving them with a silver instead.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Where Will the Next Winter Olympics Be Held? Future Sites We Know So Far

As the 2022 Beijing Winter Games continue, it is not too early to think about the next locations for the Winter Olympics. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22, with Milan serving as host for the first time. The 2026 Winter Games will mark the fourth Olympics hosted by Italy and the first time in which two cities were named as hosts of the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS

