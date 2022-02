Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) today introduced a measure to crackdown on the growing crime of catalytic converter theft in California. “The crime of stealing catalytic converters in California has skyrocketed in the last several months,” stated Senator Brian W. Jones. “Unfortunately, unless some changes in the law are made it will only get worse. Thieves often face few risks in getting caught or prosecuted, yet the car or truck owner faces thousands of dollars in repairs and the inability to use their vehicle for days or weeks while it’s being repaired. My bill will help discourage, prevent, and prosecute the growing crime of catalytic converter theft in California.”

