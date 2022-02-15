Books set in the ‘Burgh

It feels sort of mean trashing “Book of Love,” a bilingual romantic comedy that offers a clever premise but never truly delivers on it in satisfying fashion. The film is clearly sweet and well-intentioned, but Mexican director and co-writer Analeine Cal y Mayor has trouble transcending the confines of her meager budget, which leaves “Book of Love” looking and sounding distractingly chintzy. It might have been possible to overlook such technical weaknesses if the script from Cal y Mayor and David Quantick were stronger. Stock characters receive superficial characteristics: the uptight Brit, the feisty single mom, the flaky ex-husband, the flamboyantly gay book publisher. And it certainly doesn’t help that her two stars, Sam Claflin and Verónica Echegui, haven’t got the slightest bit of chemistry with each other, despite their individual appeal.
