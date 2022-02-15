ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books set in the ‘Burgh

thepittsburgh100.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of Pittsburgh-based movies, but how often do you read stories set in our town? Below are three books that take...

thepittsburgh100.com

lancerfeed.press

Fully Booked

The month of February contains one of the most love-filled days of the year, Valentine’s Day, a day all about expressing love in relationships with other people. However, the month itself offers opportunities in love for other things. February is the National Library Lovers month, and students and staff at Lafayette are finding small ways to celebrate.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
amherst.edu

What Is a Book?

The Solidarity Book Project, conceived by art professor Sonya Clark ’89 for the College Bicentennial, invited members of the Amherst community (and beyond) to combine self-crafted art with acts of reflection, via the iconic symbol of solidarity—a fist raised in protest and support. To alter one’s chosen book,...
AMHERST, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

Book Review

Sisters of the Resistance A Novel of Catherine Dior’s Paris Spy Network by Christine Wells. Harper Collins 2021. 388 pp. This historical novel takes place in two time periods, The first, near the end of WW II in 1944 and later in 1947. The sisters are Gabby and Yvette living in Paris with their mother who runs a boarding house. The Allies had landed at Normandy and were making their way to Paris. The Germans knew the war would be over for them and were being as cruel and destructive as they could.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Roger Ebert

Book of Love

It feels sort of mean trashing “Book of Love,” a bilingual romantic comedy that offers a clever premise but never truly delivers on it in satisfying fashion. The film is clearly sweet and well-intentioned, but Mexican director and co-writer Analeine Cal y Mayor has trouble transcending the confines of her meager budget, which leaves “Book of Love” looking and sounding distractingly chintzy. It might have been possible to overlook such technical weaknesses if the script from Cal y Mayor and David Quantick were stronger. Stock characters receive superficial characteristics: the uptight Brit, the feisty single mom, the flaky ex-husband, the flamboyantly gay book publisher. And it certainly doesn’t help that her two stars, Sam Claflin and Verónica Echegui, haven’t got the slightest bit of chemistry with each other, despite their individual appeal.
MOVIES
Pittsburgh, PA
coolcleveland.com

CoolCleveland Columnist Alex Sukhoy Publishes Noir-Style Book Set in Cleveland

Former CoolCleveland business columnist Alex Sukhoy always seems to have a new project in the works. And her newest is unique indeed. She describes The Girl From Cleveland City, Episode 1: Welcome to Cleveland as “a book, a screenplay, a photo album, a collection of essays and so much more! There’s even a recommended soundtrack.”
CLEVELAND, OH
SFGate

Book World: 10 noteworthy books for February

- - - "The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward," by Daniel H. Pink (Riverhead, Feb. 1) "No regrets" is a popular cultural mantra, yet as the author reminds us, tattoo removal is a $100 million-a-year industry in the United States. Why is the slogan so favored, when regret is a useful emotion? Differentiating the feeling from mere disappointment, Pink details four core regrets everyone faces, and shows how to see them through new lenses. His pragmatic approach offers techniques to transform regret into something positive.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Annie Dillard
lps.org

Books and Beyond

(Rousseau’s Annual Reading Incentive Program) Use the reading record sheets to keep track of minutes read for 4 weeks. Reading record sheets will be sent home in Friday Folders and will also be available in the library and on the Rousseau website under PTO. Return the reading record sheets...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Book Group

In 1955 a determined 67 year old great grandmother, who lived a hard physical and emotional life as a farm wife raising eleven children, told her gown children she was going for a walk. Her walk was the 2,050 mile,146 day hike on the Appalachian Trail from Mt Springer in Georgia to Mt. Katadin in Maine. With a change of clothes, wearing light weight sneakers (she went through 7 pairs of shoes), a cloth duffel bag over her shoulder, and less than $200 she went on a trail that hadn’t been maintained.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WOMI Owensboro

Steve Bridgmon Set to Release His Inspirational Story in New Book

The last couple of years are ones I'm sure former Owensboro resident Steve Bridgmon would like to forget. Not only did his beautiful sister succumb to glioblastoma brain cancer, but he also lost his Dad to the coronavirus. In his yet-to-be-released new book, Steve shares his story of faith, love, and survival during his most difficult days.
OWENSBORO, KY
POPSUGAR

"Power Book II: Ghost": How the "Nuclear Dinner" Set Up the Season 2 Finale

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Season two of "Power Book II: Ghost" is filled with shockers and pulse-pounding moments that bring the show to an epic conclusion. The final episode, "Love and War," aired on Feb. 6 and had viewers in an uproar over everything that went down. Just when we thought the storm around Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and the Tejadas had finally calmed down, it's clear more drama will await them next season.
TV SERIES
HBO Watch

The Gilded Age E2: “Money Isn’t Everything”

Depicting class disparities in societies has been a norm since the dawn of film. However, the 2008 global recession and 2011 Occupy Wall Street protests were a catalyst that commissioned a slew of programming with characters who have enough money to give every human a $1 bill. Episode two of HBO’s latest period piece is entitled “Money Isn’t Everything”, yet to the 1% of Central Park, it is the nucleus of their very existence. “Money Isn’t Everything” brings truth to Bertha Russel’s closing statement from the pilot: “I will never give up. And I promise you (her husband) this; I will make them sorry”. For most people, these rich folk’s woes are difficult to have empathy towards. However, we all products of environments, and Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age aims to depict the bankers, engineers, and socialites that laid the foundation for what we know as New York City.
TV SERIES
thepittsburgh100.com

3 tips to discover your home decor style

I’ve recently become passionate about interior decorating, but I initially struggled to find my style. Here are a few tips that helped me get started:. 1. Look in your closet. The colors, textures and patterns of your clothes will provide helpful hints about the style you naturally gravitate toward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SFGate

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways. (This reader feedback is an informal survey and is not representative of readers overall.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thepittsburgh100.com

August Wilson’s everlasting impact

“August Wilson’s name is synonymous with African American culture.”. This message, as stated on the August Wilson African American Cultural Center website, is a strong representation of how the author used his talents to educate, inspire and leave an impact on his community. Since its 2009 opening, the AWAACC...
ENTERTAINMENT
thepittsburgh100.com

P100 Podcast: Old buildings, new uses – preserving Pittsburgh

In any Pittsburgh neighborhood, you’re likely to find century-old buildings with deep history. Whether they are in good shape isn’t as certain. Preserving our past or, more specifically, finding new uses for it is central to the mission of the Young Preservationists Association, a nonprofit that shines a spotlight on underserved historic sites in the community and invites young people to have a voice in preservation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thegreyhound.org

Reviewing “Behold, a Negress”

This month, I attended the opening night showing of “Behold, a Negress,” performed at Everyman Theatre. The play is written by Jacqueline E. Lawton and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo. It is a story about love, passion, and perseverance. Marie, played by Hannah Kelly, is a white woman living in France who is in love with her long-term, formerly enslaved friend, Madeleine, played by Jessica Natalie Smith.
MOVIES

