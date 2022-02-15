ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is Prolonged Solitary Confinement a 'Cruel & Unusual' Punishment?

By Bristol
 4 days ago
In the state of Texas, one man has been behind bars, in a 6 x 9' cell, alone, for 27 years. According to the New York Times via Yahoo News, 53-year-old Dennis Hope has spent 27 years in solitary confinement in a 6 x 9' Texas jail cell. I...

Washington Post

Call solitary confinement what it is: Torture

For the past 27 years, Dennis Wayne Hope has been in a Texas prison cell that is somewhere between the size of an elevator and a compact parking space. For one hour, seven days per week, or two hours, five days per week, he is let out to exercise — alone — in another small enclosure. The only people he comes into contact with are the guards who strip search and handcuff him. The last personal phone call he had was in 2013 when his mother died. More than a quarter-century in isolation has led him to hallucinations, chronic pain and thoughts of suicide.
TEXAS STATE
Richmond.com

Kim Bobo column: Limit excessive use of solitary confinement

In fiscal year 2021, more than 3,000 people incarcerated in Virginia’s prisons spent more than 15 days in solitary confinement. The United Nations defines this as torture. Across the nation, corrections agencies have renamed solitary confinement to deflect criticism. In Virginia, solitary confinement was called restrictive housing. Now it is called restorative housing. Regardless of the name, isolating human beings for long periods of time is torture.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Mississippi prison staff suspended for failing to report a double murderer had escaped until a day later

Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lee Merritt is tired of fighting for dead Black people. That’s why he’s running for Texas attorney general

Lee Merritt is fed up with fighting for justice for dead Black people.Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Botham Jean. Marvin Scott. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Ronald Greene. The high-profile civil rights attorney has made his career in representing a long line of Black men and women who have died as a result of police brutality and racial violence.This last year, he became something of a household name representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black 25-year-old jogger who was chased through a Georgia neighbourhood and shot dead by three white men in February 2020.But, Mr Merritt says the more high-profile cases...
POLITICS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
Public Safety
Supreme Court
Kankakee Daily Journal

JACKSON: An argument for capital punishment

I believe in capital punishment for murder. Always have with no preference for how it is conducted. Just as I will always welcome arguments supporting the abolishment of state-conducted executions. While I agree mistakes have been and will be made that could result in the deaths of innocent people, that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YubaNet

Asm. Holden Introduces the ‘California Mandela Act’, Targeting Solitary Confinement in Jails, Prisons and Immigration Detention Facilities

Sacramento, CA, February 18, 2022 – Today, Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced AB 2632, the California Mandela Act on Solitary Confinement. The bill, named after Nelson Mandela seeks to protect the human rights of everyone in California from the damaging effects of solitary confinement. The California Mandela Act would provide one set of clear standards for jails, prisons and private civil detention facilities on the issue of isolation and solitary confinement. The bill defines solitary confinement as any period of confinement that exceeds 17 hours a day in a cell, requires facilities to document any instance in which solitary is used, and places limits on the duration any person can be held in this manner. AB 2632 would also ban the use of solitary confinement for certain populations including people who are pregnant, have disabilities, or fall within certain age limits.
SACRAMENTO, CA
US News and World Report

Maine Lawmakers Consider Bill to End Solitary Confinement

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative committee is taking up a bill that would end the use of solitary confinement in prisons. The Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard testimony Wednesday from prisoners, former prisoners, family members and advocates about the impact of long-term isolation on mental health. Some inmates were driven to major psychological problems and suicide attempts, they said.
MAINE STATE
