There are a number of jobs and careers that, while necessary, would rather see employees be able to turn off parts of their brain to make their workday more manageable, with the new Apple TV+ series Severance exploring a world in which this is actually feasible. While these are universal ideas and themes that are intrinsically linked with capitalism, the last few years and its disconnect between socioeconomic statuses, amplified by the coronavirus pandemic, makes the absurdist series feel both incredibly timely yet accessible to all viewers, with the series' stars Patricia Arquette and Tramell Tillman recently opening up about their own thoughts on the concept. Severance starts streaming on Apple TV+ on February 18th.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO