While we understand if the 112 – 111 home loss to the Detroit Pistons this past Wednesday might have brought back some lingering doubts, by all accounts, the Boston Celtics made moves at the 2022 NBA trade deadline to win now as well as in the future. And while they may not have quite the roster construction needed to win it all with the way that they have played of late, they are also inching closer as their young roster polish their games.

14 HOURS AGO