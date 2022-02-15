ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bling Empire Star Christine Chiu Has $11 Million Budget To Buy A Castle In France

By Kay
 4 days ago
I loved Netflix’s Bling Empire . It premiered in 2021 and featured the lives of extremely wealthy members of the Asian community in the L.A. area. And I’m not talking housewives money, I’m talking big time, over-the-top generational wealth. The cast was interesting and fun. They were all friends or at the very least, connected to one another. The show had a very authentic vibe that is hard to find in reality tv anymore.

One of the break out stars was Christine Chiu . She happened to be a polarizing figure due to her ongoing feud with Anna Shay , but I personally loved her. Yes, she showed of her wealth unapologetically, but she also shared very personal infertility struggles. Christine grappled with the idea of having more children and what it would mean for her health. So despite being rich beyond our comprehension, her struggles were very relatable and I appreciated seeing a vulnerable side of her.

Regardless of what you think of her, Christine continues living a very charmed life. So charmed, that she’s even busy hunting for her very own castle. As reported by TMZ , Christine was in Paris for Fashion Week with castmate Kevin Kreider . While she was there, she decided to do some castle shopping, as one does.

Despite the castle not being a primary residence but rather a vacation home, Christine reportedly has a whopping budget of $11 million! Kevin tagged along while she looked at 2 castles out of the 4 she planned. One of the original 4 was nixed due to a roof issue and the other was sold out from under her. I hate it when that happens!

A source says that both castles she looked at boasted more than 200 acres of land. Both also feature 32,000 square feet, with 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. I would hope so for that price tag. Apparently, Christine is an architecture fan and while the going rate for a castle in France is “reasonable” by rich people standards, renovations could be costly. So picking the right castle is crucial. I can’t believe I’m even typing out such words but here we are!

Either way, I’m thrilled to learn that we might be getting a season two of the show since a camera crew was spotted following Christine and Kevin on their tours.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF CHRISTINE ON BLING EMPIRE? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE A SEASON TWO? DO YOU THINK $11 MILLION IS REASONABLE FOR A CASTLE IN FRANCE? HAVE YOU EVER BEEN CASTLE SHOPPING?

[Photo Credit: Netflix ]

The post Bling Empire Star Christine Chiu Has $11 Million Budget To Buy A Castle In France appeared first on Reality Tea .

