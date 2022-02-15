ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent Has A Private Investigator Vet Potential Dates Following Messy Split From Randall Emmett

In case you hadn’t heard, Lala Kent has broken her engagement with Randall Emmett . It’s not like she’s shared any info with the public about it. I mean, other than he cheated on her for years , was horrible in the bedroom , and he’s downright dirty, disgusting and dark . Oh, wait.

I’ll rephrase. The Vanderpump Rules star has been very vocal about her relationship with Randall , now that it’s over. It was while they were together, nobody was supposed to talk about her man . Especially how she got him . Just ask Raquel Leviss . My bad.

While the breakup came as no surprise to James Kennedy (nor the rest of us who’ve watched this show since Lala first came on the scene), it was a shock for Lauryn from Utah . She felt secure enough in her relationship to have Ocean Emmett with Randall .

Of course, none of this played out last season on VPR . Which is mildly disappointing. Fingers crossed for next season. Especially since it looks like Lala is single and ready to mingle . DM sliding aside , it looks like Lala has done a lot of self-reflecting with regard to her stance on relationships. She’s ready to meet many someone’s and have fun.

RELATED: James Kennedy Wasn’t Shocked By Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Split After He Was “Forced To Accept” Their Relationship

As ready as she might be however, Lala is not willing to make the same mistakes twice. And according to E! News she’s got a specific plan in place to do just that.

Lala went on Amazon Live to share that, “I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check. I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is, I need to know your family history, I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep .”

And just how is Lala planning on doing this, you might ask? Not alone. “I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to. And I’m like, ‘Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I’m going to need to know his story.'” As you do.

I have to wonder though, how does this fit into Lisa Vanderpump ‘s assertion that how you get them is how you lose them ?

RELATED: Lala Kent “Couldn’t Wait For Sex To Be Over Most Of The Time” With Randall Emmett

TELL US- WOULD YOU EVER HIRE A PI TO VET POTENTIAL DATES? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LALA HIRING SOMEONE TO INVESTIGATE ANY NEW MAN? DO YOU THINK SHE’S CHANGED?

