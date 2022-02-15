Genshin Impact trailer shows Yae Miko in action

The next major update for Genshin Impact, version 2.5, will arrive later this month, and it breaks from the usual update formula a little bit. This update only includes one new character, the 5-star Electro-user Yae Miko, and no additional region to explore, but it does usher in a new era of user-created content for Genshin Impact as players will be getting a full Domain editor that will allow them to create and share their own dungeons. Of course, a variety of new events and challenges are on the way, too. You can check out a trailer for Genshin Impact ver. 2.5, below.

