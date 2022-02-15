ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact trailer shows Yae Miko in action

By Matthew Bennett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trailer for Genshin Impact offers a brief look at the upcoming five-star character Yae Miko. Yae Miko serves as the editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House and is an Electro Catalyst user. Her...

