Joey Olsen discusses Vols' offer, recruitment process

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Tennessee offered a scholarship to 2024 prospect Joey Olsen on Feb. 10.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Olsen is from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. He plays wide receiver and tight end.

“I’ll play wherever colleges want me,” Olsen told Vols Wire. “Whether that is receiver or tight end.”

Olsen’s Tennessee offer came from Jack Taylor, who serves as the Vols’ assistant tight ends coach.

Vertical passing attempts, tempo and having tight ends flex out are seen throughout Josh Heupel’s offense at Tennessee. These are philosophies Olsen is used to at Lakeridge under second-year head coach Spencer Phillips.

Phillips came to Lakeridge after coaching in the NFL. He was a coaching assistant with the Colts (2020-21) and assistant quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia (2016-20).

“A lot of the stuff from Chip Kelly when he was at the Eagles, definitely a lot of that stuff, and then we are pretty uptempo,” Olsen said when describing Phillips’ offense at Lakeridge. “We signal from the sideline, so we are not a really big huddle team. I love playing fast.”

Olsen’s recruitment process is picking up with more schools showing interest. He considers Tennessee as one of his top schools because of Heupel being the coach and the opportunity to play in the Southeastern Conference.

“I would say definitely Tennessee is one of my top schools, especially being one of my earlier offers,” he said. “That conference is the biggest in college football, so it would be an honor to play in the SEC.”

Olsen discussed upcoming visits in his recruitment process as he begins to go outside of Oregon.

“I would love to get down there to Tennessee at some point,” Olsen said. “I heard it is a very beautiful place, and I would love to get there at some point.

“I have been on two Oregon State visits and an Oregon visit, so none out of the state. I am supposed to go to USC and UCLA in March.”

