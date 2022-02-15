Is Sleep Apnea CPAP Useless for Folks Over 80?

Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder in which people stop breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time. The condition caused the death of Indian singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, who died on Tuesday in Mumbai, according to a statement from his doctor. He was 69. What...
Simple snoring might just be a nuisance. It can also be linked to sleep apnea, and possibly lethal side effects. But how do you know the difference? The only way to know for sure is with a sleep test, but asking yourself a few simple questions can help provide clues.
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the treatment of choice for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). But researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found this treatment may not be as effective in patients older than 80. Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that causes people to...
Sleep Apnea in Pregnancy Linked to Metabolic Syndrome, HTN. FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) in pregnancy is associated with an increased risk for metabolic syndrome (MetS) and hypertension (HTN) after delivery, according to a study published online Feb. 11 in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
BEAUTY may be more than just skin deep, after all. Scientists have suggested that the more attractive you are, the stronger your immunity is - and therefore, you’re at lower risk of catching Covid. It could explain why you or a friend has still managed to dodge Covid, despite...
BOSTON - Women who have sleep apnea both during pregnancy and in the first several years after delivery are three times more likely to develop hypertension than pregnant women who didn't have issues breathing at night. Researchers in Boston said the women were also twice as likely to develop metabolic...
SPRINGFIELD, Md. (WV News) — Last November, Philips updated the guidance in its June 14 U.S. recall notifications for certain CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator devices to align them with FDA’s recommendations in connection with these recalls. This updated guidance is based on the same test results up...
Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, discusses how sleep became big business. Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com.
What gives you the "ick" when you're dating a new person?. According to a new survey, two in five Americans ended a relationship over poor sleeping habits. This includes tossing and turning throughout the night as well as snoring. Most people say they can live with it, but there is...
As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, endless human beings have gone through various stages of uncertainty, isolation, and intellectual fitness challenges. Many are nonetheless critically laid low with mental health issues. New studies have discovered that the ones who've had COVID-19 had a considerably hgiher risk of experiencing...
Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
A stroke or a "brain attack" can have life-threatening consequences just like a heart attack. However, there are some early signs of a stroke that start showing up as early as a month before it actually happens. Here are seven such symptoms—knowing them might save someone’s life. Strokes...
Sleep apnea, the disorder where normal breathing is disturbed during sleep, can negatively affect someone's mental and physical health. In an Eindhoven MedTech Innovation Center (e/MTIC) research collaboration involving TU/e and the Kempenhaeghe Epilepsy and Sleep Center, Gabriele Papini has developed a way to monitor sleep apnea using a compact wrist-worn device that is comfortable to wear and can be used for long-term home monitoring. Papini defends his PhD thesis on February 18th at the department of Electrical Engineering.
Produced in partnership with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. Sleep apnea is a condition that interrupts your breathing during sleep. Many Charlotteans, like Michael Ott, have struggled with it for years. What you need to know: Sleep apnea is typically treated with a CPAP machine that includes a plastic face mask for […]
The post Sleep apnea surgery brings relief to Charlotteans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Many people with sleep apnea suffer in silence. They feel trapped and alone with a condition that is hard to understand or come to terms with. I felt these things all the time when I was first diagnosed. Here’s how a good sleep apnea community can offer you the support that you need.
Comments / 0