There is a deep sadness and mourning a woman goes through when she is told she has little or no chance to have her own children. In the meantime, friends that never wanted kids get pregnant with the blink of an eye, celebrities get pregnant at the age of 50, people who don’t even want kids get pregnant — in short, it feels like everyone can get pregnant but you. This kind of sadness can keep you up at night, crying and angry at God, wondering what you did wrong in life to deserve this.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO