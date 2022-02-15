ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

No away-goals rule means new era for Champions League

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJürgen Klopp and the other 15 managers still in this season’s Champions League have one less thing to think about when preparing their teams for matches...

Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
UEFA
Jürgen Klopp
#Liverpool#Sports Writer#Ap Sports#European
Daily Mail

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes goals see hosts return to the top four... as impressive Seagulls go a goal down and have Lewis Dunk sent off in 81 seconds of madness

Early in the second half Manchester United's Luke Shaw ambled without purpose down the left and played an infield pass to nobody that almost went out of play on the other side of the pitch. In the stands, they could hardly be bothered to complain. By then the United support...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold takes swipe at Man City’s failure to win Champions League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has questioned Manchester City’s failure to the win Champions League despite their recent dominance in England. Although City have won the Premier League on five occasions in the past 10 years and claimed an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19, they have never won European football’s biggest prize.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp gives Diogo Jota injury update after Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota suffered an injury “around the ankle ligament” in Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League last-16 victory away at Inter Milan.The Reds were far from perfect against an Inter side which looked dangerous at times, but they held their own in the San Siro and took the ascendancy towards the end of the second half with goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to clinch a 2-0 first-leg win.Substitute Firmino had come on for the injured Jota at half-time and, alongside Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Luis Diaz, was one of four changes who helped the...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Harvey Elliott becomes Liverpool’s youngest player to start in Champions League as he is named in XI against Inter Milan

HARVEY ELLIOTT will become Liverpool's youngest player to start in the Champions League after he was named to start against Inter Milan. The Reds are kicking off their Champions League knockout campaign against Italian champions Inter. And Elliott, 18, is set to become Liverpool's youngest ever starter in the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: RB Salzburg 1-1 Bayern in Champions League 2022

Salzburg are already at their home stadium, tonight they will be looking to strike the first blow and come away with the win for the second leg. Julian Nagelsmnan spoke about the Austrian team in the build-up: "Now comes the exciting phase of the season. We want to build on the group stage. In front of almost 30,000 spectators, we haven't had that for a long time. It will be a night worthy of the CL, not least because of the preconditions. Salzburg have a very good team that has progressed more than ever at international level. It would speak against their DNA if they shied away. Matthias Jaissle plays interesting attacking soccer and is a good person. We know each other from Hoffenheim. We've been exchanging ideas more often because we have a good connection. I'm looking forward to the game.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: PSG vs Real Madrid Player Ratings as the Parisians get a late goal to win 1-0￼

PSG vs Real Madrid: PSG hosted Real Madrid at the Stade Parc des Princes in the leg 1 of the Round of 16 of the ongoing edition of the UEFA Champions League. PSG dominant possession in the 1st half and better chances also fell on their end. They tried to create a lot, but could not capitalize on them. Real Madrid also got a few opportunities but it was defended well by PSG.
UEFA
goal.com

How have Liverpool performed in the UEFA Champions League era?

The Reds are the most successful English club in the history of the tournament…. Liverpool face Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 on Thursday at the San Siro in Milan, Italy. The six-time champions have been a roll in Europe, becoming the only...
UEFA

