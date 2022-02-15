No away-goals rule means new era for Champions League

Salzburg are already at their home stadium, tonight they will be looking to strike the first blow and come away with the win for the second leg. Julian Nagelsmnan spoke about the Austrian team in the build-up: "Now comes the exciting phase of the season. We want to build on the group stage. In front of almost 30,000 spectators, we haven't had that for a long time. It will be a night worthy of the CL, not least because of the preconditions. Salzburg have a very good team that has progressed more than ever at international level. It would speak against their DNA if they shied away. Matthias Jaissle plays interesting attacking soccer and is a good person. We know each other from Hoffenheim. We've been exchanging ideas more often because we have a good connection. I'm looking forward to the game.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO