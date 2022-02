I ran across a video recently on YouTube comparing the differences between North Dakota & South Dakota. To me, as a lifelong North Dakota resident it doesn't seem like there is much of a rivalry between the two states. If anything, it would seem like we (North Dakota) have more of a rivalry with Minnesota than South Dakota. Maybe that's because Minnesota barely acknowledges us in North Dakota. I have a lot of relatives in the Twin Cities and it seems like we are an afterthought at best.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO