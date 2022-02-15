ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before noon on Lasalle Street near Erie Street.

[ ALSO READ: CATS bus driver dies day after being shot during road rage incident in uptown, police say ]

Police confirmed a man has died, but have not released his identity at this point.

Chopper 9 was overhead the scene, where several police cars and crime scene tape could be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKaZ8_0eF8ajcC00
North Charlotte homicide investigation (WSOC)

CMPD has not said if any arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 person shot, 2 officers injured in officer-involved shooting in Belmont, authorities say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Belmont, NC
WSOC Charlotte

7 people wounded in shooting at California bar, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Seven people were wounded in a shooting at a California bar early Saturday, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 2:02 a.m. PST at La Cantina bar in Turlock, the Turlock Journal reported. It was unclear whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the bar, the newspaper reported.
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Homicide Unit#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy