CMPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before noon on Lasalle Street near Erie Street.

[ ALSO READ: CATS bus driver dies day after being shot during road rage incident in uptown, police say ]

Police confirmed a man has died, but have not released his identity at this point.

Chopper 9 was overhead the scene, where several police cars and crime scene tape could be seen.

North Charlotte homicide investigation (WSOC)

CMPD has not said if any arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 person shot, 2 officers injured in officer-involved shooting in Belmont, authorities say)

©2022 Cox Media Group