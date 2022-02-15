God’s Grace Builds upon Nature

If there is one question that most of us are asking ourselves on a daily basis, it’s ….. What in the world is going on? And then the next question would be….. When are things ever gonna get back to normal? Well my answer is “I don’t think we’re ever going back to the way it used to be.” I really don’t because I believe all the things that are going on are pointing us to a direction that we should have been looking to long before now. That is to God. I believe the world is falling to pieces, but at the same time God’s plan is coming together. If we’re really honest with ourselves, we have become spoiled babies in a lot of ways. We have gotten used to having things our way. We were settled into a lifestyle where we expected things just to continue on like they were, we were comfortable, and we took things for granted. So the only way to break up that pattern is to shake up the boat a little. I don’t think there’s a person alive whose life has not been turned upside down to some extent. How have we handled it? We complain, some try to hide while others look for answers, many times in all the wrong places and people. I honestly believe that God is allowing all this to happen so we will quit hanging on to the things of this world and hang on to Him. Ask yourself right now, what things are you hanging on to? What is so prevalent in your Earthly life that you think you can’t do without? I believe that people as a whole aren’t going to turn to God until they realize the things of this world can’t give them what they truly want. Or it will be when things get so bad, they’ll have no place to look but up to the Lord.

