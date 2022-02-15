According to Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, a Russian invasion of Ukraine has the potential to unleash a ‘polar vortex’ on the stock market and force economies into a recession.
An alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Morgan Stanley, would represent a huge danger to global markets and may even cause some economies to enter a recession. Analysts led by Chief Investment Officer Michael Wilson wrote in a report published Monday that a spike in energy costs would cause markets...theeastcountygazette.com
Comments / 0