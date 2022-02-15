ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen to Mentor Contestants on Season 20 of ‘American Idol’

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmie Allen will be a mentor on the upcoming new season of American Idol. He shared the news on Tuesday (Feb. 15) from Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, where he filmed a video with Minnie Mouse waving from the background. "Cannot wait for you guys to...

