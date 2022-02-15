Three Generations of Rose Wrestling

WHEATLAND - The highlight of this week's wrestling was honoring Wheatland's three graduating wrestlers, Jake Hicks, Chloe Palmer and Devin Weber. The seniors were recognized following the completion of the dual between Douglas and Newcastle/Upton Thursday night. Highlights from Hicks' High School wrestling career included having 126 career wins, 73 pins, 189 takedowns and placing fourth at State. Palmer had a successful year with it being her first-year wrestling, having a record of 11-4, getting 10 pins and placing second at Ron Thon in the first girl's division. Weber's accolades included 151 High School career wins, 85 pins, second place at Ron Thon and was two time All Conference. After senior recognition, Wheatland faced off against Newcastle/Upton and Douglas with both away teams taking the win. On Friday, the team traveled to Buffalo where they dualled Worland, Buffalo and Burns/Pine Bluffs with the opposing teams prevailing.

