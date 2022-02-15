ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Generations of Rose Wrestling

Cover picture for the articleFathers often like when their sons follow in their footsteps and participate in activities they were involved in while attending school. What’s really special is when you have multiple generations participating in the same activity at the same school like the Rose family who has been wrestling in the Morris area...

Argus Observer Online

Tigers send six wrestlers to 4A State Tournament

SISTERS — Recently, on Feb. 11-12, the Ontario Tigers’ wrestling team traveled to Sisters High School, along with seven other schools, to compete in the OSAA 4A Special District 4 Tournament in order to determine which wrestlers will represent the local area at the OSAA 4A State Wrestling Tournament.
SISTERS, OR
Minnesota State
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Three Tigers look to end wrestling career on high note

Grand Junction High School has a tradition of wrestling excellence, and three seniors are hoping to add to that legacy and their own at the state tournament at Ball Arena in Denver beginning today. Andrew Leyba, Able Martinez and Micah Kenney have had memorable wrestling careers with a mix of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Fleming/Sedgwick wrestling sending three to state

It’s that time of year again, when a wrestler’s hard work starts to pay off. Over the last weekend, three wrestlers from the Fleming/Sedgwick County co-op team finished in the top four of their respective weight classes at the Class 2A Region 3 tournament to punch their tickets to the state tournament this upcoming weekend.
FLEMING, CO
Creston News Advertiser

Nodaway Valley/O-M sends three to state wrestling

PLEASANTVILLE — Blood, sweat, tears and all sorts of other emotions wrapped up in the desire to finish on top burst at the seams from the Pleasantville gym Saturday, Feb. 12, with 28 spots up for grabs at the state wrestling tournament. Nodaway Valley/O-M had seven entries at districts...
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
MISportsNow

Three Local Wrestling Teams Secure Trips to Team Finals

GAYLORD — Gaylord secured its sixth regional title in eight seasons with a close 34-29 victory over Bay City John Glenn on Wednesday at home in the Div. 2 regional final. The Blue Devils held just a 31-29 lead entering the final match, and Gaylord’s Ty Bensinger secured the win to boost his team to the state quarterfinals.
WWE
#College#Generation#Combat#Morris Area High School#The Morris High School#Hancock Schools
nixaathletics.net

2022 girls state wrestling central

Five wrestlers will be headed to Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. on Feb. 17-19, to compete in the most elusive tournament of them all, the 2022 Class 4 State Wrestling Championships. Nixa enters as the state's second-ranked team, behind Lebanon. After placing in the top-four at the Class 4 District...
COLUMBIA, MO
midkansasonline.com

Highest finish ever for MHS Robotics

HILLSBORO — McPherson High Robotics recently competed in a VEX robotics tournament at Hillsboro. Team The Golden Guys and team KJC finished in a tie for third, which is the highest place any MHS team has ever placed at a tournament. Pictured: The Golden Guys are: Brendan Jones and...
starlocalmedia.com

Road to state: Area wrestlers aplenty impress at regional meets

ALLEN -- Even with 12 consecutive UIL state championships in tow for its boys, as well as numerous other accolades at the district and regional levels, the Allen wrestling team still finds a way to raise the bar. The Eagles did so on Feb. 2 when they tallied a district-record...
ALLEN, TX
pcrecordtimes.com

WHS wrestling celebrates senior team members

WHEATLAND - The highlight of this week's wrestling was honoring Wheatland's three graduating wrestlers, Jake Hicks, Chloe Palmer and Devin Weber. The seniors were recognized following the completion of the dual between Douglas and Newcastle/Upton Thursday night. Highlights from Hicks' High School wrestling career included having 126 career wins, 73 pins, 189 takedowns and placing fourth at State. Palmer had a successful year with it being her first-year wrestling, having a record of 11-4, getting 10 pins and placing second at Ron Thon in the first girl's division. Weber's accolades included 151 High School career wins, 85 pins, second place at Ron Thon and was two time All Conference. After senior recognition, Wheatland faced off against Newcastle/Upton and Douglas with both away teams taking the win. On Friday, the team traveled to Buffalo where they dualled Worland, Buffalo and Burns/Pine Bluffs with the opposing teams prevailing.
WHEATLAND, WY
San Pete Messenger

Snow launches wrestling programs

Snow College is pleased to announce the hiring of both men’s and women’s wrestling coaches to begin an intercollegiate wrestling program based at the Richfield Campus. After an extensive search and interview process, Kimball Bastian has accepted the position to lead the men’s program, and Ross Taylor has accepted the position to lead the women’s program. Both coaches are excited to lead Badger Athletics in this new direction.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Daily Reporter

LMS Cardinals split with Northwest

COLDWATER — The Coldwater Legg Middle School Lady Cardinals basketball teams faced off with Jackson Northwest Wednesday night in Interstate 8 action, earning a split among the four games. In the eighth grade “A” game the LMS Cardinals defeated Northwest by the score of 36-15. ...
COLDWATER, MI
Fort Morgan Times

Prep Wrestling: Brush boys nab second place at regional tourney

Brush boys wrestling wasn’t messing around when it competed in its 3A Region 2 tournament, which was held in Brush, on Saturday, Feb. 12. The Beetdiggers, who have already boasted a strong season to date, capped off the last hurrah before the state tournament by nabbing a second-place team finish with 198.5 points. Only Eaton managed to beat them out with its 253.5 points.
BRUSH, CO
kiowacountysignal.com

Pratt girls win Regional wrestling title, head to state with 9 competitors

The Greenback Girls’ Wrestling Team had another historic outing on Saturday, winning Regionals by 69 points over the #2 ranked D2 team in the state, Wellington and the #9 ranked team, Mulvane, in a 25 team field. The girls had 6 finalists-Lilly Herrman, Jadyn Thompson, Keimarla Thompson, Emmaline Primrose,...
PRATT, KS

