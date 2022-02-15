AHA News: Damage From Preeclampsia May Be Seen Decades Later In the Eyes

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- At 4:30 a.m. on a Monday morning last spring, Peter Denton got up in darkness, dressed and jumped in his pickup truck. The drive to his work site in Detroit took a little more than an hour. As a construction foreman...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tess Robinson sat in the lobby of the spa at her resort in Negril, Jamaica, waiting for a manicure and pedicure appointment. That evening at sunset, she and her boyfriend of seven years, Josh Oiler, were finally getting married. COVID-19 had...
BEAUTY may be more than just skin deep, after all. Scientists have suggested that the more attractive you are, the stronger your immunity is - and therefore, you’re at lower risk of catching Covid. It could explain why you or a friend has still managed to dodge Covid, despite...
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found. Carotid artery stenosis is a narrowing of the large arteries on either side of the neck...
THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Tiara Johnson's second pregnancy went smoothly – until the last month. "My fingers were so puffy, I couldn't wear my wedding ring," she said.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In July 1893, James Cornish was admitted to Chicago's Provident Hospital with a knife wound to his chest, stemming from a barroom brawl. He needed surgery, but medical professionals at the time believed operating on the heart was too dangerous. That...
FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Too much Valentine candy probably won't be good for your health. But the heart-centric holiday's hugs and kisses are a different story. "We crave social connection and human touch," said Ashley Thompson, a social psychologist and associate professor at the University...
TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?. Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health.
Eating too much salt of any kind is not recommended for people with high blood pressure or kidney diseases. Although Himalayan pink salt is often touted as a healthier salt because it is said to contain less sodium per serving than ordinary table salt, no large-scale studies have supported this claim.
A stroke or a "brain attack" can have life-threatening consequences just like a heart attack. However, there are some early signs of a stroke that start showing up as early as a month before it actually happens. Here are seven such symptoms—knowing them might save someone’s life. Strokes...
As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, endless human beings have gone through various stages of uncertainty, isolation, and intellectual fitness challenges. Many are nonetheless critically laid low with mental health issues. New studies have discovered that the ones who've had COVID-19 had a considerably hgiher risk of experiencing...
Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are the drug of choice for hypertension (high blood pressure). People who are unable to tolerate ACE inhibitors are given angiotensin II receptor antagonists or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). However, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment of hypertension. Because hypertension is caused by many factors, different medications...
After being rescued from the horrors of the illicit wildlife trade, pangolins, the world's most trafficked species, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "The conditions they come from are sometimes terribly contaminated," Humane Society International Africa's Nicci Wright told Newsweek. "They're malnourished, dehydrated, and sometimes so feeble that they can't even roll themselves up."
