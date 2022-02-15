ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin: We are ready to continue talks on missiles and other issues

Russia is ready to continue gas supplies via Ukraine after 2024. Nord Stream 2 will strengthen energy security in Europe. Germany will continue to receive gas at long term...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
International Business Times

Putin Says Ready For Compromise After Talks With Macron On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready for compromise and would look at proposals put forward by French leader Emmanuel Macron during talks on Monday, while still blaming the West for raising tensions over Ukraine. Emerging from a meeting in the Kremlin that lasted more than five hours, the...
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
Reuters

Russia ready to attack Ukraine 'at any moment', Lithuania says

RIGA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's armed forces are positioned to attack Ukraine "at any moment" and are continously being reinforced, Lithuania's top military officer said on Thursday, echoing warnings from other Western capitals. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces were pulling back after exercises near Ukraine, but...
