Putin: Decision on partial troop withdrawal has been taken

Cover picture for the articlePutin is speaking after meeting with...

The US Sun

Putin says he is WITHDRAWING some troops from Ukraine despite claims artillery & tanks are poised in ‘attack positions’

VLADIMIR Putin has said he is withdrawing some of his troops from the Ukraine border despite claims artillery and tanks remain poised in "attack positions". Although Liz Truss has warned a Russian invasion is "imminent and highly likely", Ukraine has now insisted its diplomatic talks with Western allies have managed to stall an incursion.
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
The Independent

Migrants sew their mouths shut en route to US border to raise alarm on immigration policies

Some undocumented migrants have been sewing their mouths shut and going on hunger strike to get attention from the Mexican government over its immigration policy.The migrants, on the southern border of Mexico outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, are hoping to be allowed passage to the US border. In a shocking and bloody statement, the Central and South American migrants have helped each other to use needles and plastic threads to pierce their skin and bind their mouths closed. A small opening in the mouth has been left for liquids, but stitching frequently bleeds and...
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
Daily Mail

Is Putin stringing the West along? NATO says there's 'NO real signs of de-escalation' at the Ukrainian border as new video shows Russia staging 'troop withdrawal'

NATO has warned there are no signs Russia is moving troops away from Ukraine's border and actually seems to be building its forces, despite Moscow saying that tanks are being withdrawn as Vladimir Putin insists he is ready to talk. Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's chief executive, said today that Russia 'always...
The Independent

Liz Truss demands ‘full-scale’ Russian withdrawal amid Moscow claims of partial troop pull-out

British foreign secretary Liz Truss has said Russia must commit to a “full-scale removal” of troops from the Ukrainian border before the west can be assured that the prospect of an invasion is off.Hopes of a diplomatic path out of the crisis rose after Russia’s defence ministry announced on Tuesday morning that some troops taking part in military exercises would return to their bases.But Ms Truss stressed the threat of an invasion remained, as she insisted on a complete withdrawal order to believe the Russians when they say they have no plans to invade Ukraine.Asked about reports by the Interfax news agency...
