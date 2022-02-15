Modo Basic Bar Glasses

We never knew a plate could be such a good teacher. This lil’ set is designed to help kids develop the skills they need to eat on their own. Let’s start with the sandwich plate: It comes with a silicone divider that keeps all those different snacks in place. (It’s detachable, so you can take it off when your little one’s ready to handle larger foods.) There’s a removable suction foot, too—pop it on when you want it to stay put, then skip it when your mini no longer needs it. Last but not least, the cutlery set has rounded handles and a just-right weight for small hands. The cherry on top? Everything’s dishwasher safe and made of earth-friendly materials.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 HOURS AGO