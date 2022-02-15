ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modo Basic Bar Glasses

Food52
 4 days ago

You hear that? That’s the sound of you clinking your new favorite bar glasses (aka these glasses). The Modo collection...

food52.com

wdhn.com

What is the best glue for glass?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gluing glass can be trickier than a lot of other materials, but whether you’re dealing with a broken vase, fish tank or window, there are glues specifically designed for the job. The three main types of glue used on glass are super glues, epoxy and silicone sealants. Each type of glue has advantages and disadvantages that make them right for certain projects but not others.
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Raise A Glass

Raise a glass for Valentine’s Day! CLE Urban Winery is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Food52

Ice Pop Molds

Ice pop molds are a genius way to always have dessert on hand in the summer -- and ice pop making is far easier than dabbling in homemade ice cream. But we've been disappointed in the past by flimsy plastic molds -- so we were thrilled to discover this sturdy stainless steel version from Onyx. It's the stuff of our frozen dessert dreams.
LIFESTYLE
Bismarck Tribune

Basic Pizza Dough

Like most yeasted dough recipes, there is an easy way and a hard way to achieve success with homemade dough. The hard way includes a multi-day fermentation process that begins with years-old sourdough starter with a little additional active dry yeast added in. The easy way, outlined below, comes together...
RECIPES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Back to Basics

When Jack Golatke and his wife Kelli were looking for homes in the Wauwatosa area, they stumbled upon an 1882 farmhouse in the Hillcrest neighborhood. “Kelli walked in, spent 20 minutes in the house, left and got in the car,” Golatke recalls. “She said, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not buying that house.’ I took that as a challenge because I knew it would take a while, but I could really make that a house that we would both be super proud of.”
WAUWATOSA, WI
Food52

The Iconic ’70s Design Trend That’s Back in a Big Way

If you’ve ever added to cart a boldly striped tea towel, admired the optical illusions of Heath Ceramics tiles, or dreamed about how Marimekko’s classic Lokki pattern would look covering your couch, then you already know the power of bold graphics on a space: They add energy, vibrance and eye-popping personality. What you may not know is that many of these graphics have their roots in a style of wall art called “Supergraphics”.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Food52

How I Completely Customized My Rental for Under $1,000

In my past rental homes, I’ve changed out the renter-special items (you know, the cheap, bulk-purchased fixtures and hardware) piecemeal, or just tried (in vain) to live with them. But I operated with hate in my heart for the boob lamps on the ceiling and cringed every time I grasped the caked-with-rust doorknobs. This time, in my new apartment, I made a commitment to doing the straightforward things first (doorknobs, cabinet pulls, light fixtures), so that when I painted and started to decorate, everything really felt like a cohesive and well thought-out home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Food52

Matte Black Collapsible Wine Rack

Storage for all your Pinots and Merlots, coming right up: This handy rack pops up in no time flat—just fit the six slats together—then breaks back down when it’s done keeping your wines in order. Wanna store eight or ten bottles (or twenty)? Snag more than one of these dynamos to create a rack that’s as long as you please, then take a few slats away as the bottles disappear. It’s all built from smooth natural wood fiber, aka ready to show off your whites and reds in style.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Cajun Chicken & Rice

For this Cajun chicken and rice recipe, we love how far a simple spice mix (and some chicken fat) can take a dish. This one-pot dinner has just the right amount of heat thanks to the homemade seasoning. Skin-on, boneless thighs are also such a smart, fast cut of chicken—we just wish they were more prevalent (you can debone bone-in thighs, or just leave the bones in, this is such a flexible recipe). —The Editors.
RECIPES
Food52

Elsie Ceramic Bookends & Bud Vases

Cue the double takes—these bookends offer twice the decorating possibilities. Majoring in both postmodern literature and botany, they’ve got all the smarts for organizing your mystery novels or National Geographic collection while showing off some blooms. Handcrafted in earthy ceramic by Los Angeles based potters, each set is lovingly paired to best show off their one-of-a-kind features.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food52

Silicone Suction Divider Plate & Cutlery Set

We never knew a plate could be such a good teacher. This lil’ set is designed to help kids develop the skills they need to eat on their own. Let’s start with the sandwich plate: It comes with a silicone divider that keeps all those different snacks in place. (It’s detachable, so you can take it off when your little one’s ready to handle larger foods.) There’s a removable suction foot, too—pop it on when you want it to stay put, then skip it when your mini no longer needs it. Last but not least, the cutlery set has rounded handles and a just-right weight for small hands. The cherry on top? Everything’s dishwasher safe and made of earth-friendly materials.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Eggplant slices - your best methods? tips?

I'm planning to make eggplant slices, half for sandwiches, half for pizza topping. Haven't cooked this vegetable in a while. All I know lately is we don't need to salt them before cooking. One recipe I saw recommended breading the slices in gram (chickpea flour) but I couldn't find them...
RECIPES
The Daily Sun

Basic baits, part two

Last week we looked at fishing with shrimp and whitebait. This week, we’ll cover some of the many other natural baits that you can use to fish in Southwest Florida.
HOBBIES
Food52

Sourdough Pikelets

One of my favorite childhood stories is Strega Nona by Tomie dePaola. In this story, a mischievous young boy uses an old witch’s magical pasta pot while she’s away, only to discover he doesn’t know how to turn it off when he wants it to stop magically making pasta. The enchanted pot makes so much pasta it consumes the witch’s house, the countryside, and eventually, the nearby town. Sometimes, I equate my sourdough starter with the witch’s pot: a bubbling, supernatural concoction continuously creating discard, leaving me with jars and jars in the refrigerator, on the verge of taking over anything in its path.
RECIPES
Food52

The Best Houseplants Are Hiding at Trader Joe's

While we’re (of course) big fans of all the frozen and dry treats Trader Joe’s has to offer, one of the best parts about the cult-favorite grocery store is their plant and flower section. Their seasonal flowers are notably at least half the price of stems you’d find anywhere else, and with just a little finesse, you can create a totally custom arrangement for any occasion. Beyond the florals though? The. Plants.
GARDENING
Food52

Product search for mixing bowl tops

I saw on some site a mixing bowl set with a fitting top that had a built in grater and one with a small hole on top to allow an immersion blender to be used. The site credited Food 52 and I have searched for it on your site and find nothing.
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Shiitake Wedge Salad With Cannabis–Blue Cheese Dressing

Earthy shiitakes play the role of bacon, but otherwise this recipe stays true and blue—blue cheese, that is, which masks any cannabis flavor. Like a classic wedge, make sure you start with a cold, crisp head of iceberg and use the sweetest tomatoes you can get your hands on.
FOOD & DRINKS

