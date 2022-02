Great Britain are set for a medal in curling and will have the chance to go for gold against Sweden, after beating USA 8-4 in their men’s semi-final on Thursday.Bruce Mouat and his side were kept waiting until the final throws in what was a very tight encounter which remained 6-4 until the last stone, but skip John Shuster was unable to find magic with his last attempt and the defending champions are out.With Sweden beating Canada 5-3 in the other semi-final, it means another intriguing match-up between the two nations in the final at the National Aquatics Centre...

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO