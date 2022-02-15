ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Checkerboard Chat - 2/15/2022

utdailybeacon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s edition of CC Josh Lane, Ethan Stone and Andrew...

www.utdailybeacon.com

Comments / 0

localsyr.com

Champions: 2-15-22

If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday. To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com. We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.
SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Aidoo, Fulkerson contain Tshiebwe in win over Kentucky

Tennessee’s frontcourt was a non-factor in the Vols’ 28-point loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena in mid-January. Tennessee’s regular three forwards – John Fulkerson, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic – combined for 10 points, 3 rebounds and 8 turnovers in the loss. Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the only Vol to have success in the frontcourt, with 11 points and 3 rebounds in 10 minutes.
BASKETBALL
utdailybeacon.com

Lady Vol tennis off to strong start in 2022

When the Tennessee women’s tennis team started out its season ranked No. 22 in the nation in the first preseason poll, the atmosphere around the practice courts was infused with excitement. "Being in the preseason top-25 is certainly a place that every team in the country wants to see...
TENNIS
utdailybeacon.com

Where the Lady Vols stand in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Tennessee jumped from No. 13 to No. 12 this week in the AP Poll after a 2-0 week where the Lady Vols defeated Missouri and Vanderbilt. The Lady Vols defeated Missouri 76-62 on Thursday and defeated Vanderbilt 66-52 on Sunday. The perfect week from Tennessee came after two losses the week before, when the Lady Vols dropped games to Florida and UConn.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Slowing down Tshiebwe crucial for Vols in rematch against Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe outrebounded Tennessee’s frontcourt by himself last time the Vols played Kentucky. The 6-foot-9 center is widely regarded as one of the top players in the nation and has been a force inside the paint throughout his junior season. Tshiebwe is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and a nation-high 15.3 rebounds per game.
NBA
utdailybeacon.com

Vols’ infield not short on options ahead of 2022 season

Of all Tennessee’s position groups that had departures after the 2021 season, the Vols’ infield was hit the hardest. The Vols lost four of their five starters to the MLB Draft — Jake Rucker, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson and Connor Pavolony — meaning they have four major-league-prospect sized holes in their lineup to fill.
MLB
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee softball goes undefeated at Felsberg Invitational

The No. 16 Tennessee softball team began the season with a weekend trip to Miami, Florida, to compete in the Felsberg Invitational. The Lady Vols, now under the sole leadership of head coach Karen Weekly, dominated throughout the tournament and went a perfect four-for-four to begin their regular season campaign.
MIAMI, FL
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Rockets Post Game Pod

Houston has a problem. But will they be a problem for the Suns?. Click the Subscribe button. Click the bell to turn on notifications. Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:. Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast...
NBA
utdailybeacon.com

Women's basketball grades: Missouri and Vanderbilt

Tennessee picked up a pair of wins at home against Missouri and Vanderbilt to bounce back following two straight losses on the road. The Lady Vols are 21-4 and have won 10 SEC games – with the next two matchups happening on the road In Tuscaloosa and Columbia. Here’s...
ROCKY TOP, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Early March Madness Projections: Vols and Lady Vols basketball

The NCAA tournament is approximately one month away from beginning. Every week this season has been a battle for Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, but both squads sit in respectable positions towards the top of the SEC as the regular season draws to a close. With difficult opponent’s remaining on the schedule, both teams have an opportunity to step up or stumble in the standings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
utdailybeacon.com

Tennessee searching for consistency, identity heading into Alabama

The No. 12 Lady Vols will hit the road Wednesday to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa, looking to gain momentum before their biggest matchup of the year on Sunday against No. 1 South Carolina. Head coach Kellie Harper isn’t overlooking the Alabama team that Tennessee beat in December to focus...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utdailybeacon.com

Notebook: No. 16 Vols trounce No. 4 Wildcats in dominant fashion

Tennessee snapped a two-game losing streak to No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, downing the Wildcats in front of a packed house, 76-63. It was a chippy afternoon to say the least. A bitter rivalry of two southern border states has seen its fair share of tension in its storied tenure. Despite Kentucky owning the all-time series over the Vols, Tennessee has turned the border battle into a true rivalry series once more. The Vols have now won half of the last 10 games against the Wildcats.
COLLEGE SPORTS

