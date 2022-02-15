Checkerboard Chat - 2/15/2022

If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday. To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com. We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.
Tennessee’s frontcourt was a non-factor in the Vols’ 28-point loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena in mid-January. Tennessee’s regular three forwards – John Fulkerson, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic – combined for 10 points, 3 rebounds and 8 turnovers in the loss. Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the only Vol to have success in the frontcourt, with 11 points and 3 rebounds in 10 minutes.
When the Tennessee women’s tennis team started out its season ranked No. 22 in the nation in the first preseason poll, the atmosphere around the practice courts was infused with excitement. "Being in the preseason top-25 is certainly a place that every team in the country wants to see...
Tennessee jumped from No. 13 to No. 12 this week in the AP Poll after a 2-0 week where the Lady Vols defeated Missouri and Vanderbilt. The Lady Vols defeated Missouri 76-62 on Thursday and defeated Vanderbilt 66-52 on Sunday. The perfect week from Tennessee came after two losses the week before, when the Lady Vols dropped games to Florida and UConn.
After a weekend at the Arkansas Tyson Invitational, Favour Ashe has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. In his preliminary run, Ashe broke the Tennessee freshman record in the 60m dash. His time of 6.52 seconds passes Leonard Scott’s of 6.56 from the 1999 season.
The start of the college baseball season has arrived at the perfect time. Anyone that knows me knows of my love for the game of baseball, specifically Major League Baseball. I think it’s the greatest game in the world, and it’s not a close competition. There’s little on...
The current No. 2 Tennessee men’s tennis team stood at the No. 1 spot in the nation for three consecutive weeks before a loss to Ohio State pushed them down a spot. Despite the loss, the Vols still face a variety of expectations as the ITA indoor season winds down and the NCAA season dawns.
Later this summer, a new addition of entertainment will be opened in the town of Farragut, about 30 minutes outside of Knoxville. Topgolf is an entertainment group that has grown popular over the years, and currently has two locations in Tennessee, one in Nashville and the other in Chattanooga. The...
Oscar Tshiebwe outrebounded Tennessee’s frontcourt by himself last time the Vols played Kentucky. The 6-foot-9 center is widely regarded as one of the top players in the nation and has been a force inside the paint throughout his junior season. Tshiebwe is averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and a nation-high 15.3 rebounds per game.
Of all Tennessee’s position groups that had departures after the 2021 season, the Vols’ infield was hit the hardest. The Vols lost four of their five starters to the MLB Draft — Jake Rucker, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson and Connor Pavolony — meaning they have four major-league-prospect sized holes in their lineup to fill.
The No. 16 Tennessee softball team began the season with a weekend trip to Miami, Florida, to compete in the Felsberg Invitational. The Lady Vols, now under the sole leadership of head coach Karen Weekly, dominated throughout the tournament and went a perfect four-for-four to begin their regular season campaign.
Vols get revenge on No. 4 Kentucky with 75-61 win over the Wildcats Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to stay a perfect 14-0 at home this season. It was clear from the beginning that neither Tennessee nor Kentucky liked each other. Kentucky entered the night as the No. 4 team...
Day one of the SEC Swim and Dive Championships brought success for the Tennessee swim and dive team. The Vols and Lady Vols combined to take home four medals on day one of the 2022 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships at Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville. The Lady Vols...
Tennessee baseball is coming off a historic 50-18 season that consisted of an SEC East title and a run to the College World Series. This season, the Vols are looking to have similar success in a season where they will see the reigning College World Series champions, runner ups and slew of other challenging opponents.
The Tennessee softball program is one of the most prestigious college softball programs in America, and for the past 20 years, it has been led by two of the sport’s most respected coaches. Karen and Ralph Weekly took over a young Tennessee program in 2002 following a five-year stint...
Tennessee picked up a pair of wins at home against Missouri and Vanderbilt to bounce back following two straight losses on the road. The Lady Vols are 21-4 and have won 10 SEC games – with the next two matchups happening on the road In Tuscaloosa and Columbia. Here’s...
The NCAA tournament is approximately one month away from beginning. Every week this season has been a battle for Tennessee’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, but both squads sit in respectable positions towards the top of the SEC as the regular season draws to a close. With difficult opponent’s remaining on the schedule, both teams have an opportunity to step up or stumble in the standings.
The No. 12 Lady Vols will hit the road Wednesday to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa, looking to gain momentum before their biggest matchup of the year on Sunday against No. 1 South Carolina. Head coach Kellie Harper isn’t overlooking the Alabama team that Tennessee beat in December to focus...
Tennessee snapped a two-game losing streak to No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, downing the Wildcats in front of a packed house, 76-63. It was a chippy afternoon to say the least. A bitter rivalry of two southern border states has seen its fair share of tension in its storied tenure. Despite Kentucky owning the all-time series over the Vols, Tennessee has turned the border battle into a true rivalry series once more. The Vols have now won half of the last 10 games against the Wildcats.
