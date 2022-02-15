This DIY pocket computer will make you feel like a cyberpunk hacker once you’re done

Most of us are slowly moving out of our home offices, and into actual workspaces. The transition can be a complex and daunting one, especially since we grew so accustomed to working from the comforts of our homes. We’re back to dealing with stuffy office spaces, nosy coworkers, office politics, and tedious commutes. Keeping our morale high, and motivation pumped up through an entire week can often be exhausting. But, I do believe the right collection of work gadgets can boost your daily productivity, irrespective of whether you’re working at home or in a corporate office. Whether it’s an ergonomic mouse design to protect your wrist and help you work comfortably, or a sleek laptop stand to eliminate bad posture – each of these designs adds a little spark to our daily work routine, combining fun and functionality and leading to a fulfilling day. Just like this setup by Tom Lee Parsons, the designs showcased here will make you look forward to work every morning, and you’ll be jumping out of bed, excited to get started!

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO