ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This DIY pocket computer will make you feel like a cyberpunk hacker once you’re done

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve dreamed of making your own computer that looked straight out of a movie set, all the planets and stars have aligned to make it happen. Although things called single-board computers have existed before it, the Raspberry Pi can be credited for giving birth to a new generation of creators,...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

Turn an old phone into a free wireless security camera in minutes

Like every seasoned tech writer, I have an embarrassing assortment of old iPhones and Android devices collecting dust around the house. Almost all are worth next to nothing by now, but the least-old ones of the bunch are prime candidates to be given second lives as . . . drumroll please . . . free wireless security cameras!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

12 iPhone tricks you’ll wish you knew all along

Seeing as how we’re already on the 15th iteration of iOS, it stands to reason that there is a myriad of iPhone tricks and tips that likely escaped your attention over the years. Oddly enough, some of the more novel iPhone tricks we’ve stumbled across over the past few months have emerged on TikTok. As a prime example, I was dumbfounded a few months back when I learned that it was possible to record a video on an iPhone while simultaneously playing a song from Apple Music or Spotify in the background.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Is assemble-it-yourself smart tech the way of the future?

Ikea reached out a few weeks ago about the new Starkvind air purifier. Ikea’s Tradfri line of smart home products offers affordable and readily available devices. Of course, I was interested. I waited, and then a box arrived on my doorstep — unmarked, with no indication where it came from. I opened it up to find a lot of different pieces and an instruction book.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cyberpunk#Diy#Pocket Computer#The Penkesu Computer#Nokia
Interesting Engineering

How to make a simple homemade hoverboard from scratch

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video. Instead of forking out a small fortune for the latest hoverboard from your local retailer, why not consider making your own from scratch? The process isn#t too taxing, and it can be made, primarily, from scrap materials you might find around the house?
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

Ball Mic phone accessory concept is compact, cute, and easy to lose

Some say that the best phone accessories are ones that you can easily slip into a pocket and forget. This external mic definitely fits that bill, perhaps a bit too well. The use of smartphones as amateur equipment for making videos has forced manufacturers to step up their game when it comes to cameras and imaging. Videos, however, are only one part of the process, and audio plays an equally important role when making a professional-quality clip. Sadly, phones haven’t improved significantly in that regard, leaving plenty of room for external microphones like this concept.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 office gadget trends of 2022

Most of us are slowly moving out of our home offices, and into actual workspaces. The transition can be a complex and daunting one, especially since we grew so accustomed to working from the comforts of our homes. We’re back to dealing with stuffy office spaces, nosy coworkers, office politics, and tedious commutes. Keeping our morale high, and motivation pumped up through an entire week can often be exhausting. But, I do believe the right collection of work gadgets can boost your daily productivity, irrespective of whether you’re working at home or in a corporate office. Whether it’s an ergonomic mouse design to protect your wrist and help you work comfortably, or a sleek laptop stand to eliminate bad posture – each of these designs adds a little spark to our daily work routine, combining fun and functionality and leading to a fulfilling day. Just like this setup by Tom Lee Parsons, the designs showcased here will make you look forward to work every morning, and you’ll be jumping out of bed, excited to get started!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The car detailing tool pros try to keep secret is only $6 at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It costs so much money to get your car detailed. It doesn’t matter if you go to a tiny little car wash in town or a leading auto detailer. You can always expect to pay a pretty penny. It’s also a high-margin service that’s provided by all these shops. That’s whygetting some of the best car detailing products for yourself is always a good idea.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
CNET

Got an Old Android Phone? Repurpose It With These 9 Creative Hacks

So you're finally upgrading your Android phone. Maybe you're treating yourself to a Google Pixel 6, going for a value buy with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or preordering from the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. What about your old phone, though? Sure, you could sell it or stash it in your drawer. But you have some other interesting options to consider.
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Penkēsu is an Innovative Portable Handheld Computer You Can Make at Home

Always wanted to build your own portable handheld computer? Then Penkēsu is just the project to spend a weekend on. This retro-inspired portable handheld device is basically powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W computer and boasts a a 7.9-inch (400 x 1280 resolution) widescreen display, complete with a 48-keys ortholinear mechanical keyboard. The case is 3D printed and built specially to fit the display as well as the keyboard. Read more for additional pictures and the parts list.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Inflatable PlayStation controller design is either a mad pipe dream or sheer ergonomic genius

If inflatable neck pillows can be comfortable, why not an inflatable gaming controller??. Meet AirShock, an absurdly innovative PlayStation controller that ditches those curvy, bulky ergonomic form languages for something much more simple. Designed with an inflatable body, the AirShock puffs up to its full size while in use, allowing you to game comfortably while the controller’s inflated design readjusts to the contour of your palms. The result isn’t just a comfortably soft controller design, it’s also ridiculously lightweight, and if you ever feel the urge to fling your controller in a fit of rage after losing a game, you can rest assured that the AirShock’s shock-absorbing design will simply bounce against the floor instead of shattering to pieces. Genius, isn’t it?? Let’s unpack the design further.
VIDEO GAMES
Interesting Engineering

Make your own futuristic power trike with this guide

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you saw our last video on making a futuristic scooter, you might be longing for more. Well, as it turns out, that amazing scooter can be upgraded to make it even more awesome - into a futuristic motor trike! Check out this guide to find out how.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

This Bluetooth speaker finds a simple design and portability by combining two geometric shapes

This Bluetooth speaker finds simplicity and portability through the structural combination of geometric shapes. Modern tech design is all about simplicity while providing the ultimate functionality. We care most about saving space and multifunctionality while getting the most out of our products. Then, portability also comes into play considering the modern trend towards a more mobile lifestyle and remote work culture.
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

The reason why high-end audio equipment is so expensive

When it comes to audio equipment, there are two types of buyers: those that are content with a simple pair of AirPods and those that spend tens of thousands of dollars on their hi-fi setups. For newcomers to the audio world, the second type of buyer may seem extreme even irrational but there is a reason why high-end audio equipment can be so expensive.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy