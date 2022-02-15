Harvey Burton Woodmansee III, 72, of Cloverdale, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Harvey was born in Hampton, Va. August 9, 1949 and lived in Cloverdale the past 25 years. He was the son of the late Harvey Burton Woodmansee Jr. and Margaret E. Swindell Woodmansee, who survives.

Harvey retired from The United States Navy after 22 years of service. He was very proud of his service as a Squid, serving aboard the USS Hammerhead SSN 663 and aboard the USS Richard B. Russell SSN 687 fast-attack class submarines.

Harvey was a member of The Church of St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican; was an avid reader; enjoyed visiting local breweries and wineries; and was a very devoted family man. He spent his career in the “silent service” and enjoyed “the quiet” in his retirement.

Preceded in death by his father, Harvey is survived by his wife of 50 years, Priscilla Campbell Woodmansee; son and daughter-in-law, James and Ginny Woodmansee of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Glenn Ramsey of Roanoke; grandchildren, Campbell (Clayton) Wiedemeier, Ainsleigh Woodmansee, and Eddie Ramsey; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Harold Cook of Lanexa, Va., Carolyn and George Insley of Poquoson, Va., Janice and Larry Brown of Sylacauga, Ala., and Eleanor Reeder of Yorktown, Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration honoring Harvey’s life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville with his dear friend, the Rev. Rob Lough, officiating. Military honors were rendered by The United States Navy Honor Guard. The family received friends at the funeral home two hours prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Roanoke Rescue Mission, 402 4th Street SE,

Roanoke, 24013; or to Church of St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican, 4909 North Lakes Drive, Roanoke, 24019; or to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church Building Fund,

19 Cedar Ridge Drive, Daleville, 24083.

Online condolences may be made and service live stream may be found at

www.rader-funeralhome/tributes/Harvey-Woodmansee.