After a long life pushing the limits of motorsports and performance we remember Stirling Moss for his greatest accomplishments. Stirling Moss was possibly the greatest racer to ever grace the European racing circuit in the 1950s as he zoomed through the long straights and tight corners of the Nurburgring. Throughout the man's career, there have been many points where he proved this quite well, such as in the treacherous 1955 Mille Miglia. 1000 miles of pure Italian asphalt and a wild average speed of 97.95 mph showed off his skill extraordinarily well as he crossed the finish line with the nearest opponent 32 minutes behind. Perhaps something more like the 1956 Italian Grand Prix is more your style as Moss seemingly found the perfect team for him in Maserati. Whatever your favorite Stirling Moss moment is, it is essential to recognize the outstanding achievements of this incredible man. Here are some of the best points in Stirling's intense life of fast-paced fun!

