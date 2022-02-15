American Legion Auxillary thanks veterans

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — Spencerport American Legion Ferris Goodridge Post 330 on Trimmer Rd. has more and more events on the social calendar to help get more members and to raise some much needed revenue. The all-you-can-eat $10 Sunday breakfast makes a return after it was on pause during the...
CLINTON-Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is proud to join members of Anderson County American Legion Post 172 to commemorate the actions of four U.S. Army chaplains during World War II. Frank, on Thursday, issued a proclamation designating Sunday, February 6, 2022, as Four Chaplains Sunday in Anderson County. The designation...
ROCHESTER — When Robert Skinner lost everything in a fire last week, things looked bleak. This week, his prospects might be looking up as the American Legion and other veterans' services are stepping up to help. Skinner was at work, at Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of his three jobs,...
Members of the American Legion recognized the 80th. the Windham Veterans center on Dec. 7. The Post 148 Honor. Guard of Dick Graves, Dick Drapeau, Craig Pride, Keri. Karsten and David Rendall joined Bob Clarke and World. War II veteran and former Post Commander Carroll McDonald. in placing a wreath...
Cave Creek – During 2022, American Legion Post 34 celebrates 75 years of service to veterans and the community at-large. This year, Post veterans are planning an anniversary chock full of events, tributes, patriotism and the celebration of freedom and liberty: The Faces of Freedom. Post 34 also will share a series of exciting educational and themed events with veterans and the public to celebrate serving the community for three quarters of a century.
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A construction company’s trophy-winning art piece that was featured in the downtown Appleton Christmas parade has a new home. MCC, Inc. donated its aluminum sculpture depicting a veteran kneeling and honoring a fallen comrade to the Appleton American Legion Monday night. MCC, Inc. employees...
DOVER-FOXCROFT – The American Legion 14th District – Piscataquis County — will hold its regular meeting in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Post 29 home. A noon lunch will be followed by a 1 p.m. business meeting. District Commander Daniel Nutter is asking all area members of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of The Legion, veterans, and guests to attend.
PLYMOUTH – Tickets are on sale now for American Legion Post 20’s fifth annual corned beef and cabbage dinner. The corned beef and cabbage dinner will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 20 at 245 Main St. The meal will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and rye bread.
Leaders of an international veterans’ service organization shook hands with local veterans this winter and promised to fight for their rights. National American Legion Commander Paul Dillard came to the May-Davis-Stotzer Post 117 at 294 Willard Ave., Newington Jan. 26, right down the street from one of Connecticut’s main Veterans’ Medical Centers.
REARDAN, Wash. — The American Legion is inviting military veterans from Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, and Stevens Counties to a special service at Reardan Community Hall. American Legion staff will discuss veteran benefits, membership opportunities, and their legislative efforts. A veteran service officer will also be there to discuss claims and other benefit questions.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) stopped by the American Legion Post 53 in Ridgewood to thank local veterans for their service and to discuss ongoing work to ensure North Jerseys’ veterans have access to the care, resources, and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Bill O’Neal of Norwood, commander of Walter B. Hill American Legion Post 76, was recently honored by the organization’s national leadership for 50 years of dedicated service. Having just completed his first year as Post 76 commander, O’Neal has been an active and involved member at all three...
The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, features Annville American Legion Riders Post 559. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
WINSIDE – This upcoming weekend will mark the first Saturday of the month which will call for a Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary meeting. According to a release, the meeting will take place at the Winside Legion Post home on Saturday, February 5 at 10:15 a.m. A reminder is also being issued that the District 3 Legion Family spring convention will be held on Saturday, March 19 at the Pender Community Center as all are encouraged to attend.
Celeste Cummings of Danforth has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Samsung American Legion Scholarship, according to information from the organization. The scholarship is awarded to 10 national scholars in the amount of $10,000, 10 runners-up with $5,000, and 66 department (state) department finalists each will receive $1,250 for undergraduate study.
On Sunday, February 6 th was a great day for veterans at the Chateaugay American Legion Post -875. All Veterans ate for free for the Love a Vet event hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary unit - 875. The auxiliary members from unit - 875 that hosted the “Love a Vet” event.
Three local groups are preserving a local historic site by restoring the dignity of grave markers. The National Society of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Orange Blossom Chapter works with American Legion Post 347 to clean the 900-plus graves in Lady Lake Cemetery. “There’s no perpetual care here,” said Suzanne...
Every year, American Legion posts nationwide commemorate the selfless acts of a band of interfaith World War II clergymen as part of Four Chaplains Day, which was designated by Congress to be observed annually on Feb. 3. The American Legion King’s Mountain Post 24, in Johnson City, will remember the...
American Legion Post 89 in Pella has announced the winners of its annual Flag Essay contest. The following students from Pella and Pella Christian were recognized:. 1st place went to Luke Schreur, Pella Christian Grade School. 2nd place went to Maddie Hooyer, Pella Christian Grade School. 3rd place went to...
The American Legion, Post 174 of Willits is sponsoring the third annual Four Chaplains Memorial service on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m., hosted by United Methodist Church (286 School St., Willits). The public is invited. This service commemorates the sacrifice of four newly minted military chaplains in World War...
