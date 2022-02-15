American Legion Auxillary thanks veterans

WINSIDE – This upcoming weekend will mark the first Saturday of the month which will call for a Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary meeting. According to a release, the meeting will take place at the Winside Legion Post home on Saturday, February 5 at 10:15 a.m. A reminder is also being issued that the District 3 Legion Family spring convention will be held on Saturday, March 19 at the Pender Community Center as all are encouraged to attend.

WINSIDE, NE ・ 12 DAYS AGO