ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CD Projekt releases Cyberpunk for next-generation consoles

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Video games maker CD Projekt has released a long-awaited version of its Cyberpunk 2077 game for next-generation consoles, it said during a livestream event on Tuesday. The company has been working to fix the game ever since a bug-ridden launch led Sony to pull...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Microsoft is keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation because it wants more Minecrafts

Ever since Microsoft announced its $68.7 billion plan to acquire Activision Blizzard, the big question has been whether Call of Duty will become an Xbox exclusive. Sony has expressed “expectations” that Call of Duty would remain on its platform, while Microsoft has said explicitly that it wants to keep the game on PlayStation. But many, myself included, have speculated whether Microsoft might still make parts of Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox in the future. Microsoft has now made it clear it sees Call of Duty the same way it sees Minecraft: as a multi-platform franchise that will draw gamers to Microsoft’s services.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PS5 and PS5 System Software Updates Revealed For Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, players will be able to partake in a new beta for PS5 & PS4 System Software. While the PS4 system update is nothing particularly exciting or new, the PS5 system software update highlights some interesting features coming to the console within the next year, as well as testing out a feature for bugs and glitches that’ll become a prominent part of the future within the consoles lifecycle.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Sifu Game Pass Release Date: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Has any sort of Sifu Game Pass release date been confirmed, or a release on Xbox platforms? The cool new martial arts fighting game from Sloclap is out this week after coming to everyone’s attention a year ago at a Sony State of Play livestream, but at the moment it seems like it’s only planned for a release on PS5, PS4, and PC. Is there a Sifu Xbox Game Pass release planned for Xbox Series X and Xbox One, or is it a PlayStation exclusive on console?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cd Projekt#Consoles#Video Game#Reuters#Ipopema Securities#Stadia
gamefreaks365.com

Control, Code Vein, and more leaving Xbox Game Pass

Here are the games that are leaving later this month and when:. Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) If you haven’t beaten these games, you still have a few days to do so. Of course, new games come just as old games leave. Recently added titles or games coming soon include Halo Infinite, Among Us, Stardew Valley, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Chernobylite gets free Xbox Series X|S upgrade in April

Chernobylite Chernobylite is getting a free Xbox Series X|S upgrade as well as a free content update in April, All In! Games and The Farm 51 have announced. Chernobylite’s free Xbox Series X|S upgrade will be available on April 21st. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will include a range of visual enhancements, including raytracing, as well as two new graphic profiles: dynamic 4K (Dynamic)/30fps, and 1080p (Ultra Details)/60fps.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Included in Patch 1.5

With the release of Patch 1.5 on all platforms, CD Projekt RED adds new Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC for everyone to enjoy. CDPR thanks everyone for the players who have purchase the game and is still playing/planning to play it. As a token of appreciation for their fans and those who still support them despite the setbacks, they are now giving away a lot of new DLC packs for free. They are all included in the latest updates. These packs offer new clothes, cars, weapons, features, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Horizon Forbidden West Preload & Unlock Times, Install Sizes (PS4, PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West has finally arrived, bringing the next chapter in Aloy’s story to both PS4 and PS5. With the game boasting an even larger world and even more impressive visuals than its predecessor — Horizon Zero Dawn –, it’s safe to say that some fans may be wondering what Horizon Forbidden West’s install size is on PS4 and PS5, so they know what the damage is going to be and can start doing a bit of spring cleaning on their storage device to make space.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
gameranx.com

CD Projekt Red to Develop Two Triple-A Titles in 2022

CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński has some lofty ambitions for 2022. Following the Cyberpunk 2077 PR nightmare and the ongoing bug fixes, the studio isn’t planning on grinding to a halt–rather, it’s on track to start simultaneous development of two big-budget triple-A titles. In May 2021, a financial report from the studio hinted at its involvement in future projects, and in a new interview with ISBtech, Kiciński revealed how such huge plans are being made possible.
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Next-Gen Patch Now Live; Adds AMD FSR Support on PC, Reworked Perk Trees, Improved Enemy AI & More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available on PC and consoles, marking the debut of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions have been showcased during today's livestream. Gameplay has been captured in performance mode, but the game also features ray tracing mode.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Techland Does Everything CD Projekt Can't... And Unfortunately It Goes The Other Way

Dying Light 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 are two great Polish games. Similar on surface, these are two very different games indeed. Each one perfectly does what the other fails at. About a year ago, I was fresh out of Cyberpunk. To this day, I have a hard time forming a uniform opinion about the game. It truly brings the most stunning city in history of games, and although it's still enticing in ways, it also doesn't really offer any activities that would feel substantial or meaningful. The plot is average at best, culminating in a B-class finale (at least in my ending), it fails to make even a remotely profound statement about our reality (which isn't good in cyberpunk), and at the same time offers a cast of vivid, empathetic characters.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

CD Projekt Red Will Announce Cyberpunk 2077 News Tomorrow

CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, has announced that it will be hosting a live stream tomorrow, February 15. Although the company didn’t explicitly state that it will be divulging new information on Cyberpunk 2077, it did heavily hint at it. Check out what the company said below.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Demo: Free trial releasing alongside next-gen upgrade

LATEST - Next-Gen Update Out Now. After a lengthy live stream with the team, going over all the new updates, the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is finally here. You can get it downloaded and try it for yourself right now. Alongside this, they confirmed the free trial for both Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 - Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer

Cyberpunk 2077's next-gen update is available now. Check out the latest trailer for the open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Generation Version Revealed, New Patch Inbound

After an earlier leak, CD Projekt Red have officially revealed a next-generation version of their latest game, Cyberpunk 2077. The game will now feature 4K resolution (with dynamic scaling), faster loading times and a whole host of changes to things such as the lighting. If you’re playing on PS5, then you’ll now have full support for haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers that the Dualsense boasts.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Demo Gives Players a Free Trial for a Limited Time

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and a PS5 demo is available for those who want to give it a shot. Patch 1.5 brings many much-needed fixes to the game, and a five-hour trial is available for those who own next-gen consoles. Once the five hours have elapsed, players can purchase the game and carry over their save if they wish to continue their adventure.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy