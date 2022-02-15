CD Projekt releases Cyberpunk for next-generation consoles

Dying Light 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 are two great Polish games. Similar on surface, these are two very different games indeed. Each one perfectly does what the other fails at. About a year ago, I was fresh out of Cyberpunk. To this day, I have a hard time forming a uniform opinion about the game. It truly brings the most stunning city in history of games, and although it's still enticing in ways, it also doesn't really offer any activities that would feel substantial or meaningful. The plot is average at best, culminating in a B-class finale (at least in my ending), it fails to make even a remotely profound statement about our reality (which isn't good in cyberpunk), and at the same time offers a cast of vivid, empathetic characters.

