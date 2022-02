Cyberpunk 2077 players have a big date to mark in their diary, with CD Projekt Red announcing a new live stream where much anticipated updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X may be announced. The producers of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk do not have announced what will be revealed during the next live stream, but the signs point to a potential revelation for the PS5 and Xbox Series X updates, which were originally scheduled to launch last year. Towards the end of 2021 CDPR announced that it was “working” on the updates of Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X, while recently a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 would be found in the PlayStation Store database.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO