GigaOm Radar for Data Center Switching

NEW YORK – Verizon is delivering 5G Ultra Wideband to Penn State, allowing researchers to explore how 5G can enhance manufacturing and enable new applications in education, training, and workforce development. The deployment took place at Penn State's Innovation Park, which offers 118-acres of office, manufacturing and research space, and is part of one of the world's premier research institutions, with access to Penn State's scientific, engineering, technology and business resources. With 5G Ultra Wideband, students, faculty, start-up and established companies can work together to test and innovate emerging technologies and explore solutions that can improve processes and automation in manufacturing. The effort aims to foster new research and development partnerships to improve commercial applications and workforce development through advanced wireless technologies and expand 3D printing access and education to Penn State students.
