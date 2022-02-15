GigaOm Radar for Data Center Switching

Looking at the way life has changed over last two years, we all can agree that “Hybrid Work” no longer means just splitting time between working from home and going to the office in smaller groups. While the hybrid concept emerged during the pandemic to enable people to work from home, the office, or anywhere else of their choosing, it is now essential for everyone looking to move faster and operate more autonomously in an asynchronous environment. It encompasses trends such as the next generation of wireless networking with Wi-Fi 6E and Private 5G, ubiquitous IoT and OT devices monitoring and adjusting workspaces, and technologies that more closely integrate the digital realm with the material world.

