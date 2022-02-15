ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

GigaOm Radar for Data Center Switching

By Andrew J. Brust
Gigaom
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade ago, data centers were much smaller, and applications were typically huge, monolithic affairs, deployed using the classic client-server model. The core-distribution-access architecture model for networking served those applications well in data centers with north-south data flows because the application was hosted on a single server that communicated with clients...

Forbes

Affordable Internet With New Innovation And Tech Is Solving The Digital Divide

Kevin Ross is Founder and CEO of WeLink. He is a pioneer in wireless broadband and is focused on revolutionizing its future. Lloyd Morrisett, the visionary co-founder of Sesame Street, realized a significant disparity between information "haves" and "have-nots" and coined the term "digital divide" to define the problem. That was nearly a quarter-century ago, and the federal government has since doled out tens of billions of dollars in grants and loans to state and municipal governments and private industry.
INTERNET
IEEE Spectrum

Moore’s Not Enough: ​4 New Laws of Computing

I teach technology and information-systems courses at Northeastern University, in Boston. The two most popular laws that we teach there—and, one presumes, in most other academic departments that offer these subjects—are Moore’s Law and Metcalfe’s Law. Moore’s Law, as everyone by now knows, predicts that the number of transistors on a chip will double every two years. One of the practical values of Intel cofounder Gordon Moore’s legendary law is that it enables managers and professionals to determine how long they should keep their computers. It also helps software developers to anticipate, broadly speaking, how much bigger their software releases should be.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

The Global Smart Industry Readiness Index Initiative: Manufacturing Transformation Insights Report 2022

The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers – regardless of size or industry – start, scale and sustain their digital transformation journeys. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the reshaping of production value chains globally are spurring the manufacturing community to embrace digitalization with greater focus and urgency, motivated not only by potential gains in efficiency, but also by operational resilience. This renewed drive is further powered by the ongoing data revolution, where decision-makers increasingly expect key business commitments, plans and interventions to be supported through big data.
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Penn State testing 5G services with Verizon

NEW YORK – Verizon is delivering 5G Ultra Wideband to Penn State, allowing researchers to explore how 5G can enhance manufacturing and enable new applications in education, training, and workforce development. The deployment took place at Penn State's Innovation Park, which offers 118-acres of office, manufacturing and research space, and is part of one of the world's premier research institutions, with access to Penn State's scientific, engineering, technology and business resources. With 5G Ultra Wideband, students, faculty, start-up and established companies can work together to test and innovate emerging technologies and explore solutions that can improve processes and automation in manufacturing. The effort aims to foster new research and development partnerships to improve commercial applications and workforce development through advanced wireless technologies and expand 3D printing access and education to Penn State students.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Gigaom#Radar
cisco.com

The Network. Powering Hybrid Work.

Looking at the way life has changed over last two years, we all can agree that “Hybrid Work” no longer means just splitting time between working from home and going to the office in smaller groups. While the hybrid concept emerged during the pandemic to enable people to work from home, the office, or anywhere else of their choosing, it is now essential for everyone looking to move faster and operate more autonomously in an asynchronous environment. It encompasses trends such as the next generation of wireless networking with Wi-Fi 6E and Private 5G, ubiquitous IoT and OT devices monitoring and adjusting workspaces, and technologies that more closely integrate the digital realm with the material world.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

AI technology is redefining surveillance

Surveillance today is narrowly defined as “continuous observation of a place, person, group, or ongoing activity in order to gather information,” especially when the subject is a suspect or criminal. Under this definition, surveillance systems tend to get a bad reputation, only benefitting the observer and not those being observed.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Technical Debt and Modular Software Architecture

Some technologists argue that it should be possible to accommodate change by “innovation surfing,” by which they mean something like anticipating or coopting the disruption wrought by innovation.[i]. The Achilles heel of this idea is the presumption that an organization’s existing technology investments -- its technical debt --...
SOFTWARE
MIT Technology Review

The power of AI and cloud—evolution meets convergence

Thank you for joining us on "The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity." In an interview with Dr. Sally Eaves, a global strategic advisor on digital transformation, Balakrishna D.R., EVP, head of AI and automation, Infosys, explores the drivers of change in AI and cloud, and how it is impacting enterprise strategic development.
COMPUTERS
princewilliamtimes.com

LETTER: Lack of land means lack of opportunity for data centers

Prince William County recently published its year-end build-out analysis, which reports the inventory of available land for residential and non-residential development within the county as of Dec. 31, 2020. The report serves as a guide for opportunities that can be found for developers and users of residential and non-residential (i.e.,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Data Center Knowledge

Saudi Arabia’s City of the Future Will Include a $500m Colocation Data Center

Neom Tech & Digital Company – the organization responsible for the development of IT infrastructure serving Neom, a futuristic planned city in northwest Saudi Arabia – has announced details of ZeroPoint DC, its first data center. The facility, being built in a $500 million joint venture with Ezdihar...
WORLD
MyNorthwest.com

How Fiber Internet is Driving Reliability and Speed

SPONSORED — Whether working, gaming, or learning online, CenturyLink has helped further thousands of residents and small businesses in communities like Seattle and across the U.S. with access to high-speed internet. Fiber internet is an advanced connection allowing households to stream, monitor, watch, game – whatever they want to...
INTERNET
irei.com

Strategic Capital Fund Management acquires $80m data center

Strategic Capital Fund Management, through data center real estate investment platform Strategic Datasphere, has completed the acquisition of a Tier IV equivalent data center located in Alpharetta, Ga. The sales price was $80 million. The seller was Legacy Investing, a Virginia-based company focused on mission-critical real estate. The greater Atlanta...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ribbon's Data Center Interconnect Solution Enables Telehouse to Break Down Data Center Walls

Provides business customers with a virtual data center ecosystem at speeds of up to 400Gbps. PLANO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Telehouse, one of Europe's leading colocation data center providers, has selected Ribbon's high-performance Apollo solution to power its flagship Metro Connect offer.
PLANO, TX
thefastmode.com

Clearfield, Utility Telecom Connect Nautilus Floating Data Center to Fiber

Clearfield, the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, announced that in partnership with Utility Telecom, it has delivered the fiber connectivity required by Nautilus Data Technologies to bring the company’s eco-friendly data center online. Located at the Port of Stockton, California, to utilize the San Joaquin River for water cooling, the barge-mounted 10,000 square foot carrier-neutral data center is connected to an 18 mile, redundant, high count fiber ring that Utility Telecom built to link the unique facility to a local carrier hotel.
STOCKTON, CA
GlobeSt.com

Sustainability a Top Priority for Data Center REITs

Sustainability has become a top priority for data center REITs, who are under the gun to reduce the carbon footprint and water usage of data centers. Equinix, one of the two largest pure-play data center REITs, is spearheading an effort to develop low-carbon fuel cells to power data centers. A consortium of seven companies—including Equinix, InfraPrime, RISE, Snam, SOLIDpower, TEC4FUELS and Vertiv—have been chosen by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership to create a new power source for data centers using low-carbon, solid-oxide fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Compute North raises $385M to expand its crypto data-center footprint

Compute North, an Eden Prairie-based operator of data centers used to mine cryptocurrency, announced Wednesday it closed a $385 million round of funding. $85 million of the total is comprised of a Series C venture capital raise led by Geneva, Switzerland-based Mercuria and San Francisco-based Generate Capital. The remaining $300 million comprises debt financing from Generate to fund new projects.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
semiengineering.com

Why Data Center Power Will Never Come Down

Data centers have become significant consumers of energy. In order to deal with the proliferation of data centers and the servers within them, there is a big push to reduce the energy consumption of all data center components. With all that effort, will data center power really come down? The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Compute North raises $385 million for data center buildouts

Eden Prairie-based Compute North has secured $385 million in new funding for its large-scale computing infrastructure projects. The funding includes $85 million from private equity investors and $300 million in debt financing. The investments are on top of the $25 million investment it got a year ago to build out its data centers.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Data Center Knowledge

Advanced Data Center Solutions Application & Product Guide

At Siemon we pride ourselves on our engineering heritage, innovation, and our data center pedigree. We’ve taken this passion and focused it into our portfolio of Advanced Data Center solutions that have been designed from the ground up to support your data center requirements for now and the future.
COMPUTERS

