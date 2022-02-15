ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODCAST: Masked Speaker: Pam Hathaway

By Alexis Fuller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of our listeners ACCIDENTALLY found a way to...

Phone Tap PODCAST: NFT House

The housing market is insane right now. That’s why in today’s Phone Tap we call a guy and tell him the offer he just put in wasn’t for a real house… but for an NFT.
PODCAST: Battle of the Tinder Dates (02/16/22)

Tinder is fun, but the dates don’t always work out, and can sometimes be really… really bad. Two of our listeners battle HEAD-to-HEAD to see who has the most tragic Tinder dating life!
The Press

PAM Wayfinding - Smarter Navigation (PRNewsfoto/Pam Wayfinding)

PAM joins the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's smartest wayfinding platform, PAM, has been named an official partner of the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance alongside SoFi, Google Cloud, YouTube, Verizon, Deloitte, Cisco, Samsung, Square, Ticketmaster, Ross and Willow.
PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (02/15/22)

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck!. Win Brooke’s Bucks (02/15/22)
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Just Made A Huge Announcement About Her Career—Our Jaws Dropped!

Sharon Osbourne has had a controversial past year, and now the 69-year-old television personality has revealed that she will be returning to the small screen after a dramatic exit from “The Talk” back in March of last year. Taking to Instagram to start off the month of February, Osbourne wished her followers a belated happy new year before delving into the details of her TV endeavors.
Motherly

18 of the most beautiful baby names with positive meanings

[This article was originally published on Jan. 18, 2021. It has been updated.]. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a divisive political landscape, and wildfires at home and abroad, the last few years have had a lot of lows. It's no wonder then that soon-to-be parents are searching for positivity and happiness when it comes to naming their babies.
Comedian passes out on stage while bragging about vax status

Comedian Heather McDonald was bragging about her vaccination status during a performance at a comedy club in Arizona when she passed out. The audience didn't know if it was real or fake. Comedian Heather McDonald is on the road to recovery after collapsing onstage Saturday at an Arizona comedy club...
goodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Celebrate Al Roker After Seeing His Inspiring Accomplishment on Instagram

Al Roker wants Today fans to feel as great as he does and is setting an incredible example. In the new year, the NBC weather anchor is dedicating himself to moving his body, regardless of what kind of situation he finds himself in. For instance, recently after Al and his wife, Deborah Roberts, visited their daughter, Leila, in Paris for a long weekend, their flight to the Big Apple was running behind schedule. But the third hour Today show coanchor didn’t let this setback throw off his commitment to movement. With that, Al set off to get his steps in and he took folks along in a #challengeyourself Instagram post.
TheDailyBeast

Heather McDonald Fractures Skull After Fainting During Standup Routine

Just one joke into a Saturday night comedy show in Tempe, Arizona, comedian Heather McDonald passed out and landed herself in an emergency room. McDonald, 51, suffered a skull fracture as a result of the fall, a spokesperson for the comedian told NBC’s Phoenix outlet. “She may have lost consciousness because of dehydration. She was tested and does not have COVID,” McDonald’s rep said in a statement, adding that the comic hadn’t consumed any alcohol before or during the show. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story earlier on Sunday, McDonald apologized to her fans and explained the situation, “I passed out on stage. I got up, I did one joke and I felt so dizzy.” She lamented the unexpected end to her show and “that they had to tell everyone to leave and then cancel the second show.” According to TMZ, the sold-out audience initially believed the fainting was part of McDonald’s routine, which concluded abruptly on Saturday evening with a joke about COVID vaccines. In her video, McDonald assured fans that she is up to date on all of her shots and plans to make it up to her Tempe audience: “Tempe, I will be back. I’ve never, ever fainted in my life.”
Middletown Press

Dwayne Johnson Calls Joe Rogan’s Apology ‘Great Stuff’: I ‘Look Forward’ to Being on the Podcast

Dwayne Johnson commended Joe Rogan on Instagram (via Newsweek) after the controversial podcast host issued a statement on his spread of COVID misinformation. Johnson even told Rogan that he “looks forward” to coming on the podcast one day and “breaking out the tequila with you.” The controversy over Rogan’s podcast resulted in artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removing their music from Spotify, citing Rogan’s damaging spread of COVID misinformation. In the wake of these artists pulling their music, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced a plan last week to add warning labels to content that skirts the line between “what is acceptable and what is not.” Ek vowed that Spotify would put warnings on podcast episodes that include conversations about COVID-19, but he did not mention Rogan by name.
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after calling Goodwill out for selling a mirror for $150

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her local Goodwill was selling a mirror for $150.In a video posted to TikTok on February 12, Nesreen, who goes by the username @anotherhijabiontiktok, saw a gold mirror that she really liked at a Goodwill store. Although she was ready to purchase it, once she saw how much it cost, she put the item back down. @anotherhijabiontiktok We hyped goodwill too much #goodwillfinds #thrifting #thrifttok ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey “I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity, but I saw this...
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
SheKnows

General Hospital Just Made a Bad Situation Worse — But Fans Could Make It Right If the Show Would Let Them

Most agree the latest change was definitely not for the better. Fans have had a lot to debate where General Hospital is concerned of late. From whether Sonny should be with Nina or Carly to who should be the one to finally make Peter pay for his many sins, viewers have been lighting up Twitter, Facebook and message boards with their thoughts on what’s unfolding in Port Charles and what will happen next.
Lauv releases introspective music video for “26”

If you want to know how Lauv‘s been feeling, check out his new music video for “26,” his recent single. The singer sets his music video in a giant room, where his living room, recording studio and music room are one in the same — symbolizing how deeply intertwined his professional and personal lives are. He seems to come alive in the areas reserved for making music, from dancing around while singing into a microphone to actively collaborating on a new track by the computer. But, when it comes to everything outside of that, Lauv seemingly shuts down.
