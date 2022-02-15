ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford Appears on 'Morning After' Podcast

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Grcq7_0eF8OgJz00

Matthew Stafford does not appear on many podcasts.

One of the early comments he makes during his appearance on his wife Kelly's "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford" podcast involves amazement at how a "battery pack"-looking object was recording their every word.

Here are some highlights of Stafford's podcast appearance the morning after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals:

  • Matthew Stafford arrived home at approximately 6 a.m. and started recording the podcast an hour later.
  • After winning the Super Bowl, Stafford celebrated at Harriet's Rooftop in Los Angeles.
  • He and Kelly ended up at Drake's rented home following the win over the Bengals. Stafford said he felt like a "loser" for leaving the party at 4 a.m.
  • Stafford shares that he did not really cry after winning, but he was choked up after winning the game.
  • The 34-year-old could not watch the Bengals' last drive. He was staring at the ground after the Bengals' fourth-down play fell incomplete.
  • Stafford was mic'd up for the Super Bowl. He expressed some things will need to get edited out based on his language.
  • Stafford is a major supporter of his wife's podcast. He is unfortunately not much of a podcast listener, but will listen to Kelly's each and every week.
  • Prince Harry and Cedric the Entertainer were in the locker room after the Super Bowl.
  • Stafford expressed his drink of choice is vodka. He revealed he enjoys "sunny and soda," which includes a brand of vodka that may not be available for the public to purchase just yet.
  • The Stafford's will enjoy their time at the parade on Wednesday, and the quarterback just may "let it rip."

Matthew Stafford Partying Is Going Viral

Frat Stafford may have made an appearance at the Los Angeles Rams victory parade.

Detroit Lions' Salary-Cap Situation Heading Into 2022 Offseason

NFL free agency will begin in one month.

Lions Select Quarterback in Todd McShay's Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions select a defensive end and a quarterback in Todd McShay's latest mock draft.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 1

Related
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Slams Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford After Super Bowl Win

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super 56 23-20, coming from behind in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. It was a feel-good ending for quarterback Matthew Stafford, whom the Rams acquired in the offseason from the Detroit Lions hoping he would help push them to the next level that Jared Goff couldn’t.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Drake
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Lions Select Quarterback
Larry Brown Sports

Funny video of Joe Burrow talking to Rams defenders goes viral

This year’s Super Bowl left Joe Burrow with a bad taste in his mouth. But it definitely wasn’t all negative for him that day. A funny video of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went viral Wednesday after being posted by NFL Game Day All-Access. In the clip, which was from the Super Bowl, Burrow went over to introduce himself to a few Los Angeles Rams defenders while they were on the field together, namely, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle. He hilariously led by saying, “I’m Joe.”
NFL
Magic 1470AM

Joe Burrow’s Comments to Rams Defenders Caught While Mic’d Up

The past few weeks we have learned a lot more about former LSU star Joe Burrow. We, here in Louisiana, knew all about Joe's abilities on the football field. We saw him lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship. We also saw that Joe Burrow was a little, no, he is a lot, canailles.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford gives heartfelt gesture to photographer who fractured spine at Super Bowl rally

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, as they paraded through the streets of Los Angeles on their Super Bowl winners parade route. After the parade concluded, there was a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which most of the big-name Rams players spoke, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Stafford was preparing to get his photo taken on the rally stage, however, the photographer, Kelly Smiley, took a tumble and actually ended up fracturing her spine in the process. Stafford can be seen on the video wanting nothing to do with her rescue, but his wife, also named Kelly, rushed to her aide.
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford, Wife Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A video of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, is going viral on social media on Wednesday. Matthew Stafford appeared to be enjoying himself at the team’s Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon. Toward the end of the parade, Matthew and Kelly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Aaron Donald Says He’ll Return If 2 Other Players Do, Too

Fans from around the NFL world are all asking the same question after this past Sunday’s Super Bowl: Will Rams superstar Aaron Donald return in 2022?. At yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, Donald was quoted saying “run it back.” But now, he’s added some stipulations to that decision.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Kevin O’Connell Was Asked About Kirk Cousins On Thursday

Now that Kevin O’Connell is the new head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, his first priority will be settling the team’s quarterback position. Specifically, determining whether he and incumbent Kirk Cousins can win together. Judging by O’Connell’s initial thoughts on the matter, it looks like he and Cousins...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy